3 Home Depot Jobs That Pay $20 or More Per Hour

May 06, 2025 — 05:01 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

Although the federal minimum wage remains at $7.25 an hour, that pay is nearly impossible to live on in many places. That’s why many large companies have committed to raising their own wages to provide livable pay for their employees.

Home Depot is one company that offers a number of higher-paying jobs — many of which don’t require a degree. Here’s a look at the Home Depot jobs that pay at least $20 an hour.

Shipping Supervisor

  • Average salary: $46.96 per hour

Administrative Assistant

  • Average salary: $25.89 per hour

Data Entry Clerk

  • Average salary: $20.25 per hour

