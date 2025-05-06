Although the federal minimum wage remains at $7.25 an hour, that pay is nearly impossible to live on in many places. That’s why many large companies have committed to raising their own wages to provide livable pay for their employees.

Check Out: 7 Side Hustles That Pay $20 Per Hour or More

Read Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Home Depot is one company that offers a number of higher-paying jobs — many of which don’t require a degree. Here’s a look at the Home Depot jobs that pay at least $20 an hour.

Shipping Supervisor

Average salary: $46.96 per hour

Explore More: 5 Jobs at Walmart That Now Pay $30 or More Per Hour

Administrative Assistant

Average salary: $25.89 per hour

Data Entry Clerk

Average salary: $20.25 per hour

More From GOBankingRates

Source

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Home Depot Jobs That Pay $20 or More Per Hour

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.