3 Home Depot Jobs That Pay $20 or More Per Hour

Although the federal minimum wage remains at $7.25 an hour, that pay is nearly impossible to live on in many places. That’s why many large companies have committed to raising their own wages to provide livable pay for their employees.
Home Depot is one company that offers a number of higher-paying jobs — many of which don’t require a degree. Here’s a look at the Home Depot jobs that pay at least $20 an hour.
Shipping Supervisor
- Average salary: $46.96 per hour
Administrative Assistant
- Average salary: $25.89 per hour
Data Entry Clerk
- Average salary: $20.25 per hour
