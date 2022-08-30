3 Highly-Ranked Stocks With Strong Earnings Growth

Facing a highly-unique economic environment coming out of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic has forced the Fed to become hawkish in 2022, sending many stocks on a downward trajectory.

At times, the price swings have been brutal. Still, the Fed remains laser-focused on bringing inflation down, and Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell, confirmed this last week during the Fed’s Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.

However, there are plenty of stocks out there enjoying favorable price action in 2022, such as EZCORP EZPW, Unum Group UNM, and WESCO International WCC.

Below is a year-to-date chart of all three companies with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition to market-beating returns, all three stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), undoubtedly another major positive.

Let’s take a closer look at each company.

WESCO International

WESCO International WCC, based in Pittsburgh, is one of the most prominent players in the highly fragmented distribution market for electrical construction products in North America.

Analysts have substantially upped their earnings outlook across the board over the last several months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For the company’s current fiscal year (FY22), the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $15.77 reflects a remarkable 58% Y/Y uptick in earnings. And the growth doesn’t stop there – WCC’s bottom-line is forecasted to grow an additional 6% in FY23.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, WCC carries an 8.5X forward earnings multiple, well beneath its five-year median of 11.5X and representing a staggering 63% discount relative to its Zacks Sector.

WESCO International sports a Style Score of a B for Value.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company has delivered stellar consistency within its quarterly results, exceeding both earnings and revenue estimates in each of its previous six quarters. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

WESCO carries the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

EZCORP

EZCORP EZPW is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops that function as convenient consumer credit sources and value-oriented specialty retailers of previously owned merchandise.

The company’s earnings outlook has significantly increased over the last 60 days across several timeframes.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Undoubtedly worth a significant highlight is EZCORP’s bottom-line growth – for the company’s current fiscal year, earnings are forecasted to soar a staggering 95%. Looking ahead, the bottom-line looks to add an additional 21% of growth in FY23.

Additionally, EZCORP has displayed inspiring consistency with its quarterly results, exceeding both revenue and earnings estimates in four consecutive quarters. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EZPW boasts a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) with an overall VGM Score of an A.

Unum Group

Unum Group UNM provides disability insurance, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and employee-paid group benefits and related services.

Like WCC and EZPW, analysts have raised their earnings outlook across the board over the last several months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UNM’s bottom-line growth projections are fantastic – for the company’s current fiscal year (FY22), the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate resides at $6.03, reflecting a double-digit 40% Y/Y uptick. And in FY23, UNM’s bottom-line looks to add an additional 2% of growth.

In addition, UNM carries a 6.3X forward earnings multiple, representing a steep 57% discount relative to its Zacks Finance Sector.

Unum Group possesses a Style Score of an A for Value.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For investors seeking an income stream, UNM’s got that covered; the company’s annual dividend yields a rock-solid 3.4%, and UNM has increased its dividend payout four times over the last five years.

Further, the yield is much higher than its Zacks Finance Sector average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UNM sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with an overall VGM Score of a B.

Bottom Line

While the general market has faced a challenging road in 2022, all three stocks above have soared, providing investors with considerable gains and a much-needed layer of defense.

Furthermore, all three stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) paired with solid projected earnings growth and a recent history of exceeding quarterly estimates.

For investors seeking strong stocks, Unum Group UNM, Wesco International WCC, and EZCORP EZPW all deserve a spot on watchlists.



How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits. See Zacks' Top Stocks to Profit from the EV Revolution >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



WESCO International, Inc. (WCC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Unum Group (UNM): Free Stock Analysis Report



EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.