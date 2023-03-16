3 Highly Ranked Stocks with Dividend Yields Over 7%

Investors are always on the lookout for quality stocks that also offer strong dividend yields. There are several to consider among the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list.

Here are three high dividend-yielding stocks that investors may want to buy for 2023 and beyond.

Ageas ( AGESY )

International insurance company Ageas is worthy of consideration with a 7.36% dividend yield that is well above its industry average of 2.15% and the S&P 500’s 1.63% average.

Even better, Ageas Insurance – Multi line Industry is currently in the top 23% of over 249 Zacks industries as the company stands to benefit from a strong business environment.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ageas concentration is mostly in Europe and Asia, with insurance services including life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups.

Earnings estimate revisions have increased over the last 30 days with Ageas stock trading attractively relative to its past at 7.9X forward earnings. This is well below its decade-long high of 57.4X and a slight discount to the median of 10.6X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Alliance Bernstein ( AB )

Along with its enticing dividend, Alliance Bernstein stock is standing out as earnings estimates have gone up over the last month after the company beat its Q4 top and bottom line expectations in early February.

The Financial – Investment Management Industry is also in the top 23% of all Zacks industries and Alliance Bernstein should be a beneficiary from its diversified services primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and individual investors.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Fiscal 2023 and FY24 earnings estimates have gone up 11% throughout the quarter. Alliance Bernstein’s 7.98% dividend yield blasts its industry average of 2.92% and the S&P 500 while also increasing 10 times in the last five years. Plus, its valuation at 12.5X forward earrings is still on par with the industry and well below the benchmarks 17.8X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sunoco ( SUN )

Rounding out the list is master limited partnership (MLP) Sunoco which distributes motor fuels to roughly 10,000 customers. Sunoco’s Oil and Gas – Refining and Marketing Industry is currently in the top 42%.

Many energy companies offer lucrative dividends but Sunoco’s 7.88% yield slightly tops its industry average of 7.38%. Even better, Sunoco’s fiscal 2023 earnings estimates have climbed 13% over the last 30 days with FY24 estimates soaring 43%.

Sunoco’s valuation is much more reasonable than its decade-long high at 9.6X forward earnings which is also a discount to the median of 13.3X and nicely beneath the industry average of 11.8X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

These high-yielding dividend stocks look even more attractive when considering their P/E valuations. The rising earnings estimate revisions are a great sign that these companies are benefiting from strong business environments which should lead to more upside in their stocks along with the passive income.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ageas SA (AGESY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.