3 Highly-Ranked Stocks Income Investors Can't Ignore

Income investing is a lucrative strategy that many investors love. After all, it’s for a reason that makes plenty of sense – we love getting paid.

During times of overall market weakness, an income stream helps alleviate drawdowns within positions.

And, of course, there are few things sweeter than having your investments pay you.

Surprisingly enough, there are plenty of stocks out there displaying remarkable strength in 2022 paired with hefty dividend payouts, such as Sociedad Quimica y Minera SQM, HSBC Holdings HSBC, and Enterprise Products Partners EPD.

Below is a chart illustrating the YTD performance of all three stocks with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

As we can see, all three stocks have been notably stronger than the general market in 2022, telling us that buyers have been out in full force.

In addition, all three stocks carry either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), making them appear even more attractive.

Let’s take a deeper dive into each one.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Sociedad Quimica y Minera SQM produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine, lithium, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services.

The company sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) paired with an overall VGM Score of an A.

SQM's earnings outlook has turned visibly bright over the last several months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SQM’s dividend metrics would thrill any income investor - the company’s annual dividend yields a steep 8.9% paired with a staggering five-year annualized dividend growth rate of 12%.

In addition, the yield is much higher than its Zacks Sector average. Further, SQM has impressively increased its dividend payout ten times over the last five years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SQM’s forward earnings multiple resides above its Zacks Basic Materials Sector average of 6.9X. However, the current value of 8.2X is a fraction of its 25.9X five-year median and is nowhere near highs of 58.1X in 2021.

The company rocks a Style Score of an A for Value.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners EPD is a partnership that provides services to producers and consumers of commodities that are natural gas, natural gas liquids, oil, and refined petrochemical products.

EPD carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) with an overall VGM Score of an A.

To little surprise, analysts have raised their earnings outlook significantly over the last several months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPD is dedicated to rewarding its shareholders, and here’s why – EPD’s annual dividend yields a steep 7.3%, much higher than its Zacks Sector average.

In addition, EPD has increased its dividend payout 13 times in the last five years, with a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of nearly 2%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Enterprise Product Partners has consistently exceeded bottom-line estimates, surpassing the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in seven of its last ten prints.

Top-line results have also been stellar; EPD has chained together eight consecutive revenue beats. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HSBC Holdings

HSBC Holdings HSBC is a major global banking and financial services firm operating through an international network of offices in Europe, North America, the Middle East, and several other locations.

HSBC rocks a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with an overall VGM Score of a B.

Like SQM and EPD, the company’s earnings outlook has improved significantly over the last several months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

It’s hard to ignore HSBC’s dividend metrics – HSBC’s annual dividend yields an attractive 4.4%, nearly double its Zacks Finance Sector average.

Further, HSBC Holdings has upped its dividend payout four times over the last five years, with a sustainable payout ratio sitting at 37% of earnings.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

To put the cherry on top, HSBC Holdings shares trade at rock-solid valuation levels, further displayed by its Style Score of a B for Value.

HSBC’s forward earnings multiple sits at a cheap 8.8X, not even close to its five-year median of 11.5X and representing a steep 38% discount relative to its Zacks Sector average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Investing for an income stream is a lucrative and widely-deployed strategy by investors. During times of broader market weakness, an income stream limits drawdowns in other positions, providing flexibility.

Generally, investors like to target stocks with high dividend yields, precisely what the three stocks above provide.

In addition to steep dividend payouts, all three stocks sport a strong Zacks Rank, telling us that business is fruitful and their near-term earnings outlook is bright.

To top it all off, all three stocks have enjoyedstellar priceaction YTD, alluding that buyers have been out in full force, defending the stocks at a much higher level than most.

For those looking for stocks with attractive dividend yields paired with a bright earnings picture, Sociedad y Quimica Minera SQM, HSBC Holdings HSBC, and Enterprise Product Partners EPD all deserve a watchlist spot.



Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.>>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM): Free Stock Analysis Report



HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.