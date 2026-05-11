3 Highly Ranked Medical Stocks to Buy Now: DVA, GMED, PGNY

Although semiconductors and other AI-related stocks continue to lift the broader market, investors may want to turn their attention to the medical sector.

Not to say it’s time to shift away from tech-heavy portfolios, but the essentiality of healthcare products and services may be desirable if energy prices remain elevated due to production disruptions in the Middle East.

On top of this, many medical stocks are making the case for undervaluation, and here are three that recently made their way onto the coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list with appealing growth trajectories as well.

DaVita – DVA

Stock Price: $197

As a top-performing medical stock, DaVita DVA) shares have spiked over 70% year to date as a leading provider of dialysis services in the U.S. to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

DaVita’s increased probability continues to attract investors with 40% EPS growth expected this year, and fiscal 2027 earnings are projected to pop another 22% to $18.37 per share.

Despite the impressive YTD rally, DaVita stock is still trading at 13X forward earnings, offering a pleasant discount to its Zacks Medical-Outpatient and Home Healthcare Industry average of 17X and the benchmark S&P 500’s 23X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Globus Medical – GMED

Stock Price: $77

Standing out as a strong buy-the-dip candidate is Globus Medical Inc. MED), a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders.

A key part of Globus Medical’s investment appeal is its broad and differentiated portfolio, with more than 200 products and technologies designed to treat a wide range of musculoskeletal conditions across the spine, extremities, and pelvis.

Globus Medical has sales operations in over 65 countries worldwide, and after dipping over 10% in 2026, its stock looks more appealing at a 16X forward earnings multiple. This offers a nice discount to its Zacks Medical-Instruments Industry average of 22X, with Globus Medical’s EPS expected to spike 17% this year and projected to increase another 8% in FY27 to $5.05.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Progyny – PGNY

Stock Price: $22

Like Globus Medical, Progyny PGNY) stock is making a strong argument as one of the more appealing buy-the-dip targets to consider at the moment.

Progyny offers exposure to the expanding fertility solutions market, which has been accelerating due to rising infertility rates and broader cultural acceptance of fertility treatments, including growing employer adoption of fertility coverage, along with increased investment in fertility care infrastructure.

Magnifying its affordable price tag of just over $20 a share, Progyny stock is trading at a very reasonable 12X forward earnings multiple, with its Zacks Medical Services Industry average at 15X. Progyny’s EPS is expected to remain unchanged at $1.89 in FY26, but FY27 earnings are projected to increase 11% to $2.11 per share.



Image Source: Grand View Research

Bottom Line

These highly ranked medical stocks have been capitalizing on their sales expansion, and their defensive or secular-growth profiles could become even more attractive if an economic downturn does emerge from elevated energy prices amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.