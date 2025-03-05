3 Highly Ranked Medical Stocks to Buy Amid Recent Market Volatility: JAZZ, OPCH, PCRX,

The medical sector is usually of interest during economic uncertainty, especially when it leads to heightened stock market volatility.

With investors feeling the jitters from tariff concerns and rising geopolitical tensions, several healthcare stocks have made their way onto the coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals – JAZZ

Standing out in terms of value, Jazz Pharmaceuticals' JAZZ robust earnings are hard to ignore as a specialty biopharmaceutical company focusing on neuroscience and oncology.

Deriving most of its revenue from sleep disorder drugs, Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ total sales are projected to rise by over 5% in fiscal 2025 and FY26 with projections north of $4 billion. Highly profitable, Jazz Pharmaceuticals' earnings are slated to increase 10% this year to a whopping $23.12 per share, from EPS of $20.90 in 2024. Furthermore, FY26 EPS is projected to increase another 2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The cherry on top is that at $140, Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock trades at just 6X forward earnings. Spiking +14% year to date, JAZZ shares are still at a steep discount to their Zacks Medical-Biomedical and Genetics Industry average of 19.3X forward earnings, with the benchmark S&P 500 at 21.8X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Pacira BioSciences – PCRX

Also shining in terms of value is Pacira BioSciences PCRX , another specialty biopharmaceutical company with an emphasis on proprietary products for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

Trading at $23, PCRX is at a 6.5X forward earnings multiple with EPS projected to increase 12% in FY25 and forecasted to expand another 20% next year to $4.30. Steady top line growth is in the forecast as well with PCRX soaring over +20% YTD and trading under the optimum level of less than 2X sales.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Option Care Health – OPCH

Trading at 52-week highs of $34 a share, Option Care Health’s OPCH stock is standing out as a provider of infusion and home care management solutions. Option Care offers condition-specific clinical management programs for a variety of health conditions including gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, bleeding disorders, and heart failures among others.

Echoing Option Care’s diverse medical offerings is the company’s consistency, reaching or exceeding the Zacks EPS Consensus for 10 consecutive quarters.

Starting to fulfill expansion expectations, Option Care’s stock has soared +50% in 2025. As one of the market’s top performers this year, OPCH still trades at a reasonable 20X forward earnings multiple. In addition to its strong buy rating, OPCH has an overall “A” VGM Zacks Style Scores grade for the combination of Value, Growth, and Momentum.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

These highly ranked medical stocks have the value and essential services that investors may be looking for as tariff concerns and geopolitical tensions have started to rattle markets. Correlating with their strong buy ratings is that earnings estimate revisions have continued to trend higher for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Pacira BioSciences, and Option Care Health.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.