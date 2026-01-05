3 High-Yielding Dividend Kings to Buy in January for Safe Passive Income in 2026 and Beyond

Key Points

Coca-Cola raised its dividend by 5.2% in 2025, extending its streak to 63 straight years.

Kimberly-Clark's 3.3% raise last year pushed its dividend growth streak to 53 consecutive years.

Johnson & Johnson's 4.8% payment hike in 2025 pushed its dividend growth streak to 63 years in a row.

Dividend Kings are some of the most durable dividend stocks. These companies have increased their payments for at least 50 years in a row. Their ability to consistently grow their dividends showcases the strength of their financial profiles and growth prospects.

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Kimberly Clark (NASDAQ: KMB), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) are great Dividend Kings to buy this January. They can provide your portfolio with a safe and lucrative stream of dividend income that should grow in 2026 and beyond.

Satisfying income investors for more than six decades

Coca-Cola has increased its dividend for 63 straight years, including by 5.2% in early 2025. The global beverage giant benefits from very durable demand for its products. It produces steadily rising revenue and cash flow to support its 2.9%-yielding dividend, which is more than double the S&P 500's level.

The company's long-term target is to organically grow its revenue by 4%-6% annually while delivering mid-to-high single-digit earnings-per-share growth. In addition to spending money marketing its brands, Coca-Cola invests billions of dollars in capital each year on high-return investments to support high-growth areas.

Additionally, the company has a strong balance sheet, giving it significant financial flexibility to pursue strategic acquisitions as opportunities arise. Roughly a quarter of the company's earnings growth since 2016 has come from acquired brands like Fairlife, BodyArmor, and Topo Chico. Coca-Cola's combination of steady organic growth and additional pop from acquisitions puts it in a strong position to continue increasing its dividend payment.

Investing heavily to continue growing

Kimberly Clark has paid dividends for 91 consecutive years, with its payout increasing for the last 53 years in a row. It most recently raised its dividend payment by 3.3% in January 2025. Kimberly Clark's dividend yields 5%.

The company owns a leading global portfolio of personal care products brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, and Cottonelle. They benefit from durable and growing demand, which drives steady revenue and earnings growth.

Kimberly Clark invests heavily to support the continued growth of its existing brands. In mid-2025, the company announced plans to invest over $2 billion in expanding its U.S. manufacturing capacity, aiming to accelerate innovation and drive growth. Meanwhile, in November, it agreed to buy global consumer health products leader Kenvue in a $48.7 billion deal. The transaction will add well-known brands, including Band-Aid, Listerine, and Tylenol, to its portfolio, while delivering an anticipated $2.1 billion in annual synergies in the coming years. These catalysts should enable Kimberly Clark to continue increasing its high-yielding dividend payment.

A very healthy dividend growth stock

Johnson & Johnson extended its dividend growth streak to 63 consecutive years in early 2025 when it raised its payment by another 4.8%. The healthcare giant's payout currently yields 2.5%.

The company has one of the healthiest financial profiles in the world. It has a AAA bond rating, which is higher than the U.S. government. The company also generates significant free cash flow even though it's one of the world's top investors in research and development (R&D).

Johnson & Johnson plans to grow its revenue at a 5% to 7% compound annual rate from 2025 through 2030. It expects to benefit from the launch of new medical technology products and innovative medicines. The company anticipates complementing the organic growth fueled by its R&D engine with strategic acquisitions. In 2025, it bought Intra-Cellular Therapies for $14.6 billion to solidify its neuroscience leadership and Halda Therapeutics for $3.1 billion to revolutionize cancer treatment. These growth investments position the healthcare giant to continue increasing its dividned.

Bankable dividend stocks

Coca-Cola, Kimberly Clark, and Johnson & Johnson have all delivered more than half a century of dividend increases. The Dividend Kings have the financial strength and growth prospects to continue growing their higher-yielding payouts in the future. That makes them ideal dividend stocks to buy this January for safe dividend income in 2026 and beyond.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Coca-Cola, Johnson & Johnson, and Kenvue. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kenvue. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

