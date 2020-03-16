3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy to Combat Continued Coronavirus Volatility

On today’s episode of Full Court Finance here at Zacks, Ben Rains dives into the continued coronavirus-based market downturn that caused another trading halt on Monday. We then take a look at three tech stocks that investors might want to consider buying for their strong dividend yields and more.

The stock market has plummeted out of the historic bull market at lightspeed. The downturn continued Monday, with all trading halted for 15 minutes after the S&P 500 slipped over 7% right after the opening bell.

The decline came after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Sunday slashed its benchmark interest rate to near zero. The Fed cut rates for the second time in an effort to help the economy battle through the coronavirus impact that will likely get worse as large gatherings are canceled and restaurants, stores, and more are closed. Over the weekend, Apple AAPL, Nike NKE, and other giants announced they would close their stores.

Amid all of the market uncertainty, investors might be looking for dividend paying stocks as a source of income. Today we take a look at three strong tech stocks that boast high dividend yields and also hold longer-term appeal to anyone looking to get in on some stocks at a discount as they fall.

We start with semiconductor firm Broadcom AVGO, which reported its Q1 fiscal 2020 financial results last Thursday, alongside Adobe ADBE and Oracle ORCL. The firm pulled its full-year guidance based on coronavirus uncertainty. But AVGO’s dividend yield, along with other fundamentals might make it appealing.

We then dive into AT&T T, which is in the midst of a transformation for the streaming age, as it fights to compete against Netflix NFLX, Disney DIS, Amazon AMZN, and others. Plus, the telecom firm’s broadband internet business looks poised to grow and its 5G rollout should start to heat up soon.

On top of that, its dividend yield is strong compared to rival Verizon VZ. AT&T is also buying back stock and paying down debt as part of its a deal with activist investor Elliott Management.

We then close with IBM, which signaled to Wall Street that it is committed to its cloud computing transition when it announced in late January that Ginni Rometty would step down as CEO. IBM’s new chief executive, Arvind Krishna, has already played a key role in turning the company’s focus to cloud, AI, and quantum computing in the big data era.

IBM is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and its yield easily tops Qualcomm QCOM, Microsoft MSFT, and other tech giants.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today



Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.