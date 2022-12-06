3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in December

High-yield tech stocks aren't easy to find.

After all, tech companies tend to be growth-oriented, which means they reinvest any profits in growing their business rather than sharing them with investors. However, some tech stocks are able to do both, while others are a good source of quarterly dividend payments for investors looking for income.

Keep reading to see three high-yield tech stocks you can buy today.

1. Broadcom (3% yield)

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a chipmaker, but it's been able to escape much of the malaise in the sector because it focuses on specific niche industries, making chips for set-top boxes of broadband connections, data centers, servers, storage systems, mobile phones, and industrial uses like factory automation and motor controls.

The company has grown throughout its history, both organically and through acquisitions. It recently agreed to acquire VMWare, a provider of multi-cloud services, though that deal has not yet closed.

Broadcom's recent results show why the company has outperformed the semiconductor sector this year. In its third quarter, revenue jumped 25% to $8.46 billion, and adjusted earnings per share rose 40% to $9.73. Broadcom generates huge margins with an adjusted net margin of 50%, and even on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, it kept 36% of its revenue as profit. That's a sign that the company faces relatively little direct competition, and it's been able to outgrow its peers because it's insulated from the slowdown in the PC industry.

The VMWare deal will help accelerate its software ambitions, and the company looks set to continue delivering growth and income for investors as it has guided to 20% revenue growth in its upcoming fourth-quarter earnings report.

Broadcom has a strong history of dividend growth as well, as its payout has increased by more than 2,000% over the last decade.

2. Taiwan Semiconductor (2.2% yield)

For investors unfamiliar with Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), Warren Buffett just helped put it on the map as Berkshire Hathway bought more than $4 billion worth of the world's leading chip foundry, and it's easy to see why.

First, TSMC has a massive economic moat as the leading semiconductor foundry in the world. Most chip companies don't manufacture their own chips. Instead, they design them and count on foundries like TSMC to produce them.

Taiwan Semiconductor has tremendous market power, with an estimated 53% of the global foundry market, making it a vital link in the supply chain for myriad industries.

That positioning has enabled TSMC to enjoy monopoly-like profits. In its most recent quarter, the company posted revenue of $9.27 billion on $20.3 billion, giving it a net profit margin of 36%. Taiwan Semi is also growing quickly, with revenue up 48% in its most recent quarter.

With chip demand only likely to continue to grow as more products become digitized, TSMC is well positioned for long-term growth, and it's currently building a massive factory in Arizona.

As a longtime dividend payer, the stock currently offers a 2.2% yield.

3. Comcast (3% yield)

Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) may not be thought of as a typical tech stock, but the company's strength in broadband means tech investors should consider it even as it's diversified in industries including cable, telephony, and its entertainment business through NBC Universal, which includes the Universal movie studios and theme parks.

Comcast's broadband segment is now its biggest, and that should help make up for the declines in businesses like cable. In its third quarter, revenue declined 1.5% to $29.8 billion, though that was primarily due to lapping the Olympics in the third quarter of 2022. Profits continued to grow as adjusted earnings per share increased 10.3% to $0.96, and the company also saw gains in free cash flow (FCF), with FCF up 4.7% to $3.39 billion.

While the company took a large write-down in the quarter on its acquisition of Sky, the British video entertainment giant it acquired several years ago, its other businesses continue to deliver steady growth and attractive profitability, allowing Comcast to aggressively buy back shares and reward investors with dividends.

The stock looks cheap at a price-to-earnings ratio of 10, and its payout ratio is still low at just 30%, giving the company room to raise its dividend. With growth set to continue in areas like broadband, studios, theme parks, and business services, Comcast looks like a good bet for a solid yield and a steadily growing dividend.

