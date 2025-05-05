3 High-Yield Midstream Stocks to Buy to Create Years of Passive Income

The energy midstream sector has been a great spot for investors to go if they want to make some passive income. Many companies in this sector produce very stable cash flow as oil and gas flow through their pipelines and related midstream assets. That gives them money to pay lucrative dividends and invest in growing their businesses.

Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) are among the top options, according to a few Fool.com contributors, for those seeking passive income in the sector. Here's why this trio of midstream companies could help you create years of passive income.

Enbridge: A high yielder that's built to last

Reuben Gregg Brewer (Enbridge): The midstream sector is tied at the hip to oil and natural gas producers. But not every pipeline company is the same, and one notable standout is Enbridge. A key corporate goal is to provide the world with the energy it needs. Today, only around 75% of Enbridge's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) are linked to oil and natural gas pipelines.

That 75% is a solid core, to be sure, given that Enbridge is one of the largest midstream players in North America. And this foundation has handily supported regular dividend increases, with the annual streak now up to three decades. But long-term dividend investors need to pay particular attention to the other 25% of EBITDA.

The rest of the portfolio is split between regulated natural gas utilities and renewable power investments. Both of these businesses provide reliable cash flows, just like pipelines. However, the utility business tends to provide more consistent opportunities for capital investments, while clean energy investment is expected to grow materially in the years ahead. And both natural gas utilities and renewable power are moving Enbridge in the same "cleaner power" direction as the rest of the world. In other words, Enbridge is preparing today for the energy market of tomorrow.

With a huge 5.8% yield, 30 annual dividend increases, and a business that is changing with the energy needs of the world, Enbridge is the kind of dividend stock you buy and hold for the long term.

These dividends should keep growing

Neha Chamaria (Enterprise Products Partners): Enterprise Products Partners is one of the largest midstream energy companies in the U.S., with a massive pipeline network spanning over 50,000 miles. While its large footprint provides critical energy transportation services to the economy, Enterprise Products has judiciously used capital over the decades to grow its business and reward shareholders while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Enterprise Products has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years, and its distributable cash flows (DCF) have covered its dividend payout by at least 1.5 times since 2018. Similar to cash flows from operations, DCF is an important metric for master limited partnerships like Enterprise Products, as they are required to distribute a major portion of their income to shareholders in the form of dividends.

This is a great time to invest in Enterprise Products stock. The midstream giant expects major projects worth $6 billion to come online this year. That's nearly 80% of all major projects under construction. As these projects start contributing to the company's earnings and cash flows, Enterprise Products should be in an even stronger position to not only pay regular dividends but also increase them year after year. With the stock also yielding a hefty 6.8%, Enterprise Products is one of the best midstream stocks to buy to earn years of passive income.

A growing pipeline of projects

Matt DiLallo (Kinder Morgan): Kinder Morgan currently clocks in with a dividend yield approaching 4.5%. That high-yielding payout is on a very sustainable foundation. The natural gas pipeline giant generates very stable cash flow, as 95% comes from highly contracted and predictable sources, like long-term fee-based contracts. Meanwhile, the company pays out less than 45% of its stable cash flows in dividends. That enables it to retain significant excess free cash flow to invest in expanding its operations.

The company has $8.8 billion of growth capital projects in its backlog, primarily natural gas pipeline expansions ($8 billion). It currently has projects underway that it expects will enter commercial service by the end of the decade. That gives it a lot of visibility into its ability to grow its cash flow in the coming years.

Kinder Morgan's backlog has ballooned by more than $5 billion over the past year as it has secured several large-scale natural gas expansion projects. Demand for gas is surging these days, fueled by catalysts like AI data centers, the onshoring of manufacturing, and the electrification of transportation. These drivers should enable Kinder Morgan to continue securing additional expansion projects in the coming years.

The pipeline giant's cash flow should grow briskly over the next several years as its growing backlog of expansion projects enters commercial service. That should enable Kinder Morgan to continue increasing its dividend. The company recently raised its payment for the eighth straight year. Given its high yield and growth visibility, Kinder Morgan can certainly create years of passive income for investors.

