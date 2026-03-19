3 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Key Points

Brookfield Renewable expects to grow its dividend by 5% to 9% each year.

ExxonMobil extended its dividend growth streak to 43 consecutive years.

Williams has paid dividends for more than half a century.

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Here are three of the best high-yielding energy dividend stocks to buy now to hold for a potential lifetime of passive income.

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Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) has increased its dividend by at least 5% each year since its public market listing in 2011. The global renewable energy producer expects to grow its payout by 5% to 9% annually over the long term. The leading renewable energy dividend stock currently yields 3.8%, more than three times higher than the S&P 500 (1.2% yield).

The company is benefiting from the growing demand for renewable energy. Brookfield is capitalizing on this megatrend by expanding its power generation capacity. The company has a vast pipeline of renewable energy projects under development. Additionally, Brookfield routinely acquires operating assets, development projects, and other renewable energy companies.

Brookfield Renewable expects its growth catalysts to support cash flow per share growth of more than 10% annually through at least 2031. Given the long-term demand for renewable energy, Brookfield should be able to continue growing its earnings and dividend at healthy rates for decades to come.

ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is a leader in paying dividends. It paid out $17.2 billion last year, the second-highest among S&P 500 companies. ExxonMobil also extended its dividend growth streak to 43 consecutive years, the longest in the oil sector. The oil giant's payout currently yields 2.6%, more than double the S&P 500's level.

The energy company has a clear growth plan through 2030. It expects to invest more than $100 billion into growth capital projects while delivering significant additional structural cost savings. These catalysts should add $25 billion to its annual earnings and $35 billion to its cash flow by 2030, compared to 2024 levels, at constant commodity prices and margins. That's double-digit annualized growth, which is a robust rate for such a large oil company.

Meanwhile, ExxonMobil is investing to build several new businesses to supply the world with more lower-carbon energy. The company expects these businesses to reach $13 billion in earnings by 2040. Exxon's new businesses should help supply the fuel to grow its dividend in the decades ahead.

Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is a leading natural gas infrastructure company. It has paid dividends for 52 consecutive years. While Williams hasn't grown its payout every year, it has delivered 5% compound annual dividend growth over the past five years. The gas infrastructure giant currently yields 2.9%.

The gas pipeline operator is investing heavily to capitalize on growing demand for the clean-burning fuel. It's seeing increasing demand from power producers to support surging electricity demand from AI data centers. Additionally, liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports continue to rise.

Williams is investing to expand its natural gas pipeline network to support rising gas demand. Additionally, it's building several gas-fired power plants and is investing in an LNG export terminal. These projects should support more than 10% annualized earnings growth through 2030, an acceleration from its 5% to 7% historical growth target range. Meanwhile, gas demand should continue to rise over the coming decades, enabling Williams to further expand its operations. That should give Williams plenty of power to continue increasing its dividend.

Durable dividend stocks

Energy demand should continue rising in the coming decades, especially for cleaner energy. That should enable Brookfield Renewable, ExxonMobil, and Williams to continue investing to expand their operations and grow their dividends. They could have the fuel to supply investors with a lifetime of dividend income, making them great stocks to buy and hold for the long haul.

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Matt DiLallo has positions in Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.