3 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy in February

Key Points

Enbridge is both an energy stock and a utility stock, offering stability and attractive income.

Energy Transfer is enjoying a nice AI tailwind.

Enterprise Products Partners offers a juicy distribution with growth expected to increase in 2027.

10 stocks we like better than Enbridge ›

If you're seeking exceptionally juicy dividend yields, the energy sector is a great place to start your search. Here are three high-yield energy stocks to buy in February.

1. Enbridge

Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) offers a forward dividend yield of 5.6%. The company has increased its dividend for an impressive 30 consecutive years. It also continues to generate strong free cash flow to keep the dividends flowing.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

While Enbridge is rightly categorized as an energy stock, it's also a utility stock. In addition to operating over 18,000 miles of liquids pipelines and over 19,200 miles of natural gas pipelines, the company ranks as the largest natural gas utility by volume in North America. It has also expanded into renewable energy, with projects either in operation or under construction with a capacity to generate over 7.2 gigawatts of electricity.

JP Morgan (NYSE: JPM) recently downgraded Enbridge due to sluggish growth in its crude oil business. While the stock may not deliver tremendous growth, it should provide stability and reliable income.

2. Energy Transfer

If Enbridge's midstream business sounds appealing, you'll probably also like another pipeline stock -- Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET). This limited partnership (LP) operates over 140,000 miles of pipeline across the U.S. that transport crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and refined products.

Energy Transfer's distribution yield of 7.3% should be a big plus for income investors. The boom in the construction of data centers hosting artificial intelligence (AI) systems is also providing a nice tailwind for the company. Energy Transfer has signed agreements to supply natural gas to multiple data center operators over the past 12 months, including CloudBurst, Fermi America (NASDAQ: FRMI), and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL).

3. Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) is another midstream leader that has been an income machine. Its distribution yield is roughly 6.3%. Enterprise Products Partners has also increased its distribution for 27 consecutive years.

This LP, like Energy Transfer, has growth opportunities related to AI. Enterprise Products Partners plans to capitalize on these opportunities, with around $4.8 billion of projects under construction. Several of these projects will begin operations in 2026.

Investors shouldn't count on stellar growth from Enterprise Products Partners this year, though. CEO Randy Fowler acknowledged in the recent quarterlyearnings callthat only "modest growth" is in store for 2026. However, management projects 10% earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and cash flow growth in 2027.

Should you buy stock in Enbridge right now?

Before you buy stock in Enbridge, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Enbridge wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $431,111!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,105,521!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 906% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 5, 2026.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Keith Speights has positions in Enbridge, Energy Transfer, and Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enbridge, JPMorgan Chase, and Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.