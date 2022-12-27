3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Buying in January 2023

Economic uncertainty, high inflation, and rising interest rates could keep the equity market volatile. However, investors can still earn a high yield from dividend stocks. Using the TipRanks Dividend Calendar, we have zeroed in on three high-yield dividend stocks with ex-dividend dates in January. All these stocks offer a yield of over 6%. Let’s begin.

AT&T is a diversified telecommunications company whose services are deemed essential, making it a relatively low-risk stock for income investors. Notably, AT&T stock has a low beta of 0.39, making it less volatile than the broader market.

AT&T has a solid dividend payment history, and its ex-dividend date (investors need to own the stock before this date to become eligible for payouts) is January 9. AT&T stock offers a high yield of 6.06% (forward yield).

Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

AT&T stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on six Buy, eight Hold, and one Sell recommendations. Meanwhile, its average price target of $20.25 implies 10.6% upside potential.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon is a diversified telecommunications conglomerate. The company is famous for its dividend payments. Verizon has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years, the longest in the U.S. telecom industry. Moreover, it has paid about $5.4 billion in dividends in the first half of 2022.

Verizon has an ex-dividend date of January 9. Further, it offers a lucrative dividend yield of 6.7%.

Is VZ Stock a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

VZ stock has received six Buy, and 10 Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Further, analysts’ average price target of $46.36 implies 20.71% upside potential.

Eagle Point Credit Company (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit is a management investment company. It invests in equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations to generate high income and capital appreciation. The company recently announced a special dividend of $0.50 per share, its second special dividend announcement in 2022, which reflects the strength of its cash flows.

ECC has an ex-dividend date of January 10. Moreover, it offers a high yield of 14.86%.

Is ECC a Good Stock to Buy?

Matthew Howlett of B.Riley Financial is bullish on ECC stock and recommends a Buy. His price target of $13 implies 23.81% upside potential.

Bottom Line

These companies offer high yields and decent upside potential. Further, their ex-dividend date is around the corner. Investors can capitalize on the high yields of these companies by investing in these stocks at current levels.

