3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Wall Street Thinks Will Soar 26% or More in 2026

Clearwater Energy could continue to grow with the data center boom serving as a major catalyst.

Data centers are also an important growth driver for midstream energy leader Energy Transfer.

Americans' love of gaming could keep Vici Properties rolling in the new year.

Are high dividend yields joined at the hip with low share price appreciation? That can sometimes be the case, but not always.

It's possible to find stocks that offer both juicy yields and significant growth opportunities. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that Wall Street thinks will soar 26% or more in 2026.

1. Clearwater Energy

Clearwater Energy (NYSE: CWEN) (NYSE: CWEN.A) ranks as one of the largest renewable energy companies in the U.S. It owns wind, solar, and energy storage facilities in 27 states. Clearwater's portfolio has a gross power generation capacity of around 12.7 gigawatts.

The company has two publicly traded share classes. Its Class A shares trade under the CWEN.A ticker symbol and offer a forward dividend yield just a hair below 6%. Clearwater Energy's Class C shares trade under the CWEN ticker and have a forward dividend yield of 5.6%.

Both stocks have risen by more than 20% over the last 12 months. Wall Street believes that Clearwater's Class C shares, in particular, can keep this momentum going in 2026. The consensus 12-month price target for Clearwater Energy Class C shares reflects a potential upside of around 30%.

Is that kind of growth realistic? Maybe. Clearwater Energy's earnings more than doubled year-over-year in the third quarter of 2025. The data center boom continues to serve as an impressive driver of growth for the company. However, Clearwater's shares are priced at a high premium, which could affect its ability to deliver exceptional returns this year.

2. Energy Transfer LP

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) is a limited partnership (LP) that operates natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and refined product pipelines across the U.S. The LP also owns energy assets, including processing facilities, storage facilities, and terminals.

Its forward distribution yield tops 7.9%. Even better, Energy Transfer expects to increase its distribution by 3% to 5% per year. That goal appears to be attainable, especially with the LP enjoying the strongest financial position in its history.

Of the 20 analysts surveyed by S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) in January, 17 rated Energy Transfer as a "buy" or "strong buy." The average price target among analysts is roughly 29% above the LP's current unit price.

I'm as bullish about Energy Transfer as Wall Street is. Like Clearwater Energy, this LP is benefiting from the rapid build-out of data centers in the U.S. Its valuation also remains attractive, with the second-lowest trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA ratio among its peers.

3. Vici Properties

If you've visited a casino recently, there's a good chance you've had a personal experience with Vici Properties (NYSE: VICI). This real estate investment trust (REIT) owns 93 properties. Its top tenants include Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR), MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM), and The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

Vici's forward dividend yield is 6.4%. The company has increased its dividend by a compound annual growth rate of 6.6% over the last seven years. It targets an adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio of 75%, a level that should allow Vici to continue growing its dividend.

Wall Street likes this REIT. Nineteen of the 24 analysts surveyed by S&P Global in January rated Vici as a "buy" or "strong buy." The remaining five recommended holding the stock. More impressively, though, the consensus 12-month price target for Vici reflects a potential upside of around 26%.

Valuation shouldn't hinder Vici from delivering on Wall Street's projections. The company's shares trade at only 9.5 times forward earnings. The prospects of resurging inflation aren't concerning either, since Vici has long-term CPI-linked escalation provisions in 90% of its rent roll.

I wouldn't bet the farm that Vici's shares will indeed jump 26% this year. However, I believe the odds of the stock delivering market-beating total returns are pretty favorable.

Keith Speights has positions in Clearway Energy and Energy Transfer. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends S&P Global. The Motley Fool recommends Vici Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

