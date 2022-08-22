3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week

Are These Top Dividend Stocks On Your August 2022 Watchlist?

High-yield dividend stocks can be a great addition to any portfolio. They offer the potential for high returns, while also providing a steady stream of income. However, there are a few things to keep in mind before investing in high-yield dividend stocks. First, it is important to research the company carefully. Make sure you understand its financials and business model. Second, be aware of the risks.

High-yield dividend stocks are typically more volatile than other types of stocks, so they should only make up a small portion of your portfolio. Finally, don’t chase yield. While it is important to consider dividend yields, don’t let it be the only factor in your decision-making process. By doing your homework and being aware of the risks, you can safely add high-yield dividend stocks to your portfolio and enjoy the potential benefits they offer. Some of the more notably high-yield dividend stocks are names such as Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), and Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), which have dividend yields of 3.62% and 4.01%, respectively.

What Are Dividend Stocks?

A dividend stock is a share of stock in a company that entitles the holder to a portion of the company’s earnings. The payout is usually quarterly, and the amount of the dividend depends on the profitability of the company and the share price. Many investors prefer dividend stocks because they provide a consistent income stream, even when the stock price fluctuates. Dividend stocks can also be a good way to diversify your investment portfolio since they tend to perform differently than other types of stocks.

For example, growth stocks tend to do well when the economy is booming, but dividend stocks tend to hold their value better during periods of uncertainty. If you’re thinking about investing in dividend stocks, it’s important to do your research and choose companies that have a history of paying out dividends. You should also consider how much risk you’re willing to take on since dividend stocks can be more volatile than some other types of investments. With that, here are three high-yield dividend stocks to watch in the stock market today.

High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Watch Now

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a consumer products company that manufactures and markets a wide range of brands in over 175 countries. Kimberly-Clark’s global brands include Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, and Kotex. Earlier this month, the board of directors of Kimberly-Clark Corporation declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.16 per share. This reflects the 50th straight year that the company has increased its dividend. Moreover, it’s the 88th consecutive year that the company has paid a dividend to shareholders. Currently, KMB has an annual dividend yield of 3.41%.

Furthermore, Kimberly-Clark reported Q2 2022 results. In detail, the company posted earnings of $1.34 per share on revenue of $5.1 billion. This is compared with wall street’s consensus earnings estimate of $1.35 per share on revenue of $5.0 billion. In addition, revenue increased 7.2% during the same period, the year prior. Also, KMB reported estimates for 2022 earnings of $5.67 to $6.10 per share and keeps its revenue estimates in line with $19.83 billion to $20.22 billion. Meanwhile, shares of KMB stock closed Monday’s trading session at $136.21 per share. Given all this, is KMB on your list of dividend stocks to watch? Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO)

Next, Cisco systems is an American multinational technology company that develops, manufactures, and sells networking hardware, telecommunications equipment, and other high-technology services and products. Just last week, Cisco reported a miss for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 earnings.

In the report, CSCO posted earnings of $0.83 per share, along with revenue of $13.1 billion. Analysts’ earnings estimates were $0.82 per share on revenue of $12.7 billion. Meanwhile, for full-year 2022 total revenue was $51.6 billion, reflecting a 3% increase. Currently, Cisco Systems has an annual dividend yield of 3.19%.

“Total revenue exceeded our expectations in Q4, as a result of our strong execution and the numerous initiatives we have taken to reduce the impact of the global supply situation,” commented Scott Herren, CFO of Cisco. “Our operational discipline is reflected in our healthy operating margin and strong cash flow generation, enabling us to return nearly $4 billion to our shareholders in Q4.” Aside from that, shares of CSCO stock closed Monday’s trading session at $47.71 per share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

ONEOK (NYSE: OKE)

Following that, ONEOK, Inc. is one of the largest energy midstream service providers in the U.S. The company owns and operates natural gas gathering, processing, storage, and transportation assets in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, and North Dakota. ONEOK also owns natural gas liquids (NGL) systems in the Mid-Continent region. ONEOK’s business segments include Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Storage. Currently, OKE has an annual dividend yield of 5.89%.

Moving along, Just this month, OKE reported a beat for its second quarter 2022 results. Diving in, Oneok reported second-quarter earnings per share of $0.92 on revenue of $6.0 billion. For context, wall street consensus estimates were $0.84 per share on revenue of $6.2 billion. In addition, the company posted a revenue increase of 76.9% during the same period, the year prior. Moreover, OKE notched in a 21% increase in net income to $414.4 million.

“ONEOK’s second-quarter earnings included strong adjusted EBITDA results despite unseasonable weather in the Rocky Mountain region during the quarter,” stated Pierce H. Norton II, ONEOK president, and chief executive officer. “Expected strong natural gas and NGL volumes, commodity prices and demand for natural gas transportation and storage services through the remainder of the year support our 2022 financial guidance.” Shares of OKE stock closed Monday’s trading session at $63.50 per share. With that being said, is now a good time to buy OKE stock? Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

