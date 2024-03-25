3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income in March

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Passive income provides a consistent source of income without active engagement. This type of income is a mark of financial independence in pursuing financial stability and progress. As March comes to an end, three companies stand out as promising places to invest. Specifically, they operate in real estate, tobacco, and asset management. These promising companies with solid dividend distributions can consistently generate profits.

These companies are highly visible due to their strategic market positions and future solid dividend rates. These stocks provide investors with a variety of opportunities to earn passive income. This ranges from the first one’s skillful sector-specific investment strategies to the second one’s growth and resilience plans in the U.S. market. Similarly, the third one has creative financing strategies propelling real estate expansion in the cannabis industry.

Each uniquely embodies resilience, growth potential and strategic insight, offering not just quantitative returns but also a wealth of qualitative benefits that enhance the investing experience. In short, explore the nuances of these high-yield dividend stocks and learn how they may support the quest to accumulate wealth.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL), which has a forward dividend yield of 11.4%, has strong origination activity. In its fiscal first quarter, the company originated $370 million in fresh investment commitments, a significant rise from the previous quarter. The increase marks the company’s capacity to seize appealing investment leads across industries and markets.

In Q1, the company’s portfolio had a strong diversification of $3 billion in fair value spread among 146 firms. With 86% of the portfolio in senior secured loans and 78% of the portfolio at fair value in first lien loans, Oaktree Specialty Lending prioritizes investing at the top of the capital structure.

Additionally, to satisfy its funding demands, Oaktree Specialty Lending had a healthy balance sheet and plenty of liquidity. In Q1, the total outstanding debt was $1.66 billion, and the net debt-to-equity ratio, after cash adjustment, was 1.02x. As of Q1, the company’s credit facilities had $907.5 million of undrawn capacity. Interestingly, this is in addition to $112.4 million in unrestricted cash. Overall, Oaktree Specialty Lending can deliver the yield and handle any market issues because of its solid liquidity position.

British American Tobacco (BTI)

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) has commercial recovery plans in the U.S. and provides a 9.4% forward dividend yield. Due to a 1.6% rise in the premium sector, the company’s volume share in the U.S. has improved by 0.4% since January 2024. Furthermore, value share gains also climbed by 0.2% while premium share increased by 0.6%.

Over the medium to long term, investments in trade execution, digital analytics and brand portfolio optimization will fortify British American Tobacco’s position in the U.S. market and support its growth trajectory. Despite obstacles, British American Tobacco’s U.S. combustible division is moving in the right direction toward steady value development. This can be seen in the success of brands like Newport and Lucky Strike in their respective markets. Moreover, this shows that British American Tobacco’s U.S. business is expanding favorably, with significant gains in volume and value share in important markets.

Lastly, British American Tobacco is making innovative investments to expand its offering, pick up speed and improve its capacity for strategic delivery. This includes the introduction of tobacco-free consumables like Veo, redesigns of Supertob consumables, and product enhancements like Glo Hyper Pro.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR), which has a 7.3% forward dividend yield attached, has strong financing activity that supports its valuations and grows its real estate portfolio. The “at-the-market” offering program (ATM program) and the secured revolving credit facility are two noteworthy financing arrangements.

In detail, Innovative Industrial Properties and a federally licensed commercial bank signed a loan agreement in 2023 for a secured revolving credit facility. The facility increases the company’s liquidity and financial flexibility by supplying $30 million in total commitments. Moreover, the facility can be expanded to $45 million. This also improves Innovative Industrial Properties’ capacity to finance capital expenditures and acquisitions.

Additionally, the business issued shares of common stock through its ATM program, bringing in net revenues of about $9.6 million. Considering its capital-raising strategy, Innovative Industrial Properties may raise more funds as needed without using conventional share offerings.

Lastly, Innovative Industrial Properties optimizes its capital structure and minimizes its cost of capital by utilizing debt and equity financing solutions. Overall, the company can capitalize on new possibilities in the cannabis real estate industry, efficiently implementing the expansion plan.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held long positions in OCSL, BTI and IIPR. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

