3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Pay You Every Month

Dividend investing allows investors to earn cash flow without selling their shares. Some investors live off of dividends after many years of consistent stock accumulation and reinvestments. Dividend-paying companies often raise their dividend payments each year, further complimenting investors’ efforts. This has led to the rise of high yield monthly dividend stocks.

While most corporations distribute quarterly dividends, some companies pay their investors every month. Receiving a consistent monthly payout from dividend stocks can speed up your reinvestments and help you cover living expenses.

If you want to receive monthly payments from your dividend companies, you may want to add these three high-yield dividend stocks to your list.

Stag Industrial (STAG)

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in industrial properties. The stock trades at roughly $35/share and delivers a 4% dividend yield. Shareholders receive dividends each month from a company that prioritizes cash flow but also delivers appreciation.

Shares are up by almost 30% over the past five years, but the high yield is the bigger story. Stag Industrial is also more resistant to recessions than most stocks since it has a large industrial real estate portfolio. Even when sales are down, Stag Industrial’s clients still need space to store their inventory. Some of the firm’s top clients include Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), FedEx (NYSE:FDX), and XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO).

Stag Industrial has 558 buildings in 41 states. The company invested $467.1 million in 2022 to acquire 26 buildings. Those buildings had a combined total of 4.7 million square feet. Stag Industrial’s high cash flow model looks favorable for long-term investors and can help the company continue raising its monthly dividend payouts. This makes it one of those high yield monthly dividend stocks.

Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) is a venture capital platform that has directly originated and invested over $3 billion in venture capital loans to more than 315 growing companies. Many of the firm’s clients are in the life sciences and technology industries.

The firm gives out loans with 3-5 year terms that start off with interest-only payments. The maximum transaction size is $50 million. Shares are up by roughly 10% over the past five years. While that number isn’t impressive on its own, the high dividend yield more than makes up for it. All in all, it’s one of those high yield monthly dividend stocks to consider.

HRZN stock currently has a 10.60% dividend yield. The company distributes monthly dividend payments, typically to the tune of $0.11 per share. Horizon Technology Finance’s diverse portfolio increases its likelihood of maintaining the dividend and raising payments in the future. The micro-cap company has a market cap of roughly $400 million and a 21.50 P/E ratio.

Realty Income (O)

Realty Income (NYSE:O) has been one of the top picks for many dividend income investors. The real estate investment trust leverages triple net lease properties to generate stable cash flow for its investors.

Shares are up by 8% over the past five years and have a 5% dividend yield. Realty Income has been in business for over 50 years and has paid out the dividend for 637 consecutive months.

Realty Income leases over 12,400 commercial properties to over 1,250 clients spread across 84 industries. Hotels, grocery store chains, and logistics companies are some of the firm’s clients.

The company’s large real estate portfolio and a star-studded list of clients have helped the firm maintain monthly dividends. Realty Income isn’t a high-flying stock, but its stable cash flow is an attractive point for dividend investors seeking monthly payments.

