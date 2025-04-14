3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks on Sale After Wild Market Swing

The first week of April 2025 saw historic swings market-wide as investors tried to keep up with quickly changing tariff policies and the response of stock prices.

Following a crash earlier in the week, the S&P 500 experienced one of its highest-ever single-day gains on April 9, inspired by news that the Trump administration would pause most of its sweeping tariffs for 90 days.

Many investors opted to sit out of the turbulence, but more aggressive traders with cash to spend may have been able to capitalize on the significant dip. Fortunately, for those unable or unwilling to buy when the market was at a low point, some noteworthy names remain that, as of April 10, 2025, have yet to recover from the first part of the month's hijinks.

Specifically, several high-yield dividend stocks have been trading at a discount recently amid the increased volatility, representing a potential opportunity to enter a new position or build up an existing one.

Despite 10% YTD Dip, Prologis Boasts 4.26% Yield and 35% Upside

[content-module:DividendStats|NYSE:PLD]

Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) is one of the leading logistics real estate companies—and as a real estate investment trust (REIT), it is legally obligated to distribute at least 90% of its annual taxable income to shareholders.

Therefore, it's no surprise that the company has a dividend yield of 4.26% and a strong annualized three-year dividend growth rate of 15.1%. Investors may note that the company has a dividend payout ratio of 101%, meaning it pays out slightly more than its full net income in dividend payments.

PLD shares fell by nearly 6% in the five trading days leading to April 10, 2025, compounding an ongoing fall over recent months and leading to a decline of nearly 10% in total year-to-date (YTD) as of the same day. This is understandable, given all of the lingering questions about the impacts of tariffs on the industrial REIT space more broadly.

However, core funds from operations (FFO), an important measure of a REIT's cash generation, has climbed at a CAGR of almost 11% in the last five years, indicating that the firm has experienced solid growth during that time.

Though analysts are mixed on Prologis given the environment, nearly two-thirds rate the company a Buy, and there is widespread optimism that the share price will recover based on a consensus price target that is nearly 35% above current levels.

Strong Outlook and 4.47% Yield Underscore KMI’s Long-Term Appeal

[content-module:DividendStats|NYSE:KMI]

Energy infrastructure giant Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is down just over 3% in the five days through April 10 and more than 8% YTD. But this is a small dip relative to a much larger rally of 41% in the last year.

Prior to the recent turbulence, Kinder's slide since the start of the year had outpaced the decline in energy sector stocks more broadly.

However, it seems likely that the recent drop was more a reflection of some investors choosing to take a profit after the company posted overall strong earnings results, despite the fact that it came in a penny short of earnings estimates.

Still, Kinder executives raised adjusted EPS and EBITDA guidance for 2025 as the company's backlog has been growing considerably. What's more, it remains an excellent dividend name with a yield of 4.45%.

Analysts rate KMI stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $29.64—a potential upside of 15.62% from the current price.

Verizon Slides 4%, But 6.19% Yield and 7.2% Upside Entice Buyers

[content-module:DividendStats|NYSE:VZ]

The largest provider of mobile and telephone services in the United States, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) saw its stock dip by more than 4% in total in the five-day period up to April 10.

With a business model dependent upon services, rather than products, Verizon is likely insulated from tariffs. The company has been improving its balance sheet while continuing to provide a stellar dividend yield of 6.31% and a sustainable dividend payout ratio below 66%.

Although it has inched upward in the last several quarters, Verizon stock appears poised to continue to rise. Analysts see more than 9% upside potential despite the fact that, like Kinder Morgan, it missed its latest earnings forecast by a penny.

April's dip could be an opportunity to buy into VZ shares while they're temporarily undervalued to a greater degree than they have been in recent months. Analysts agree, rating the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $46.92.

