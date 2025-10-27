3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Down 33% to 65% to Buy Right Now

Key Points

Quarterly dividend income can help soothe the pain of sharp drops in the stock market.

Constellation Brands, Hershey, and Target have profitable businesses supporting dividend payments to shareholders.

While these companies are facing near-term problems, their high dividend yields are backed by earnings.

There's nothing like receiving regular cash deposits in your brokerage account when market volatility ramps up, and there are top consumer brands offering attractive yields now. If you're looking to boost your passive income, here are three top consumer brands that offer yields ranging from 2.91% to 4.89%.

1. Constellation Brands: Forward dividend yield of 2.91%

Shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) have dropped 49% from recent highs over macroeconomic headwinds. People have been consuming beer for thousands of years, and that's not going to stop. This makes the dip a great buying opportunity.

Constellation owns several top Mexican beer imports. Modelo and Corona are two of the best-selling brands in the U.S., but its new Corona Sunbrew has quickly become the No. 1 new beer brand in the U.S.

Full-year adjusted sales will be down by single-digit percentages, but for income investors, the dividend is safe. The quarterly payout of $1.02 is well supported by estimated full-year adjusted earnings of $11.51, according to Yahoo! Finance. This makes the forward dividend yield of 2.91% very attractive.

2. Hershey: Forward dividend yield of 2.97%

Hershey (NYSE: HSY) is another top consumer brand that is getting hit hard by temporary headwinds. In this case, record cocoa prices and poor harvests have raised costs, sending the stock down 33% from its previous high. The lower share price has brought the yield up, making the dip a good buying opportunity.

People tend to gravitate to recognizable brands, which has served Hershey well for over a century. Top brands like Reese's and Hershey contribute to an $11 billion snack powerhouse. In second-quarter 2025, the company posted stronger sales, leading to share gains in the U.S. candy, mint, and gum market.

Hershey has paid a dividend for 95 years, which says a lot about the company's financial stability and resiliency. Despite the recent supply chain disruptions, the quarterly dividend payment of $1.37 is supported by expected full-year adjusted earnings of $5.49, with forecasts calling for earnings to rebound to $6.80 in 2026. This is a rare opportunity to buy this iconic chocolate brand at a high forward yield of 2.97%.

3. Target: Forward dividend yield of 4.89%

Tariffs and weak sales trends have sent Target (NYSE: TGT) shares down 65% from their previous high. This is an elite dividend payer that has paid a dividend every year since 1967. Target currently offers the highest yield among the three companies featured here, while paying out only about half its earnings.

The weak sales environment, which sent Target's sales down 1% last quarter, should prove to be a temporary hurdle. Target has navigated numerous economic cycles, including the Great Depression in the 1930s, and is still generating solid earnings in 2025.

At the quarterly payout of $1.14, the forward dividend yield is currently 4.89%, supported by expected full-year earnings of $7.34. This has been a resilient retail business for over a century, which speaks to Target's exceptional inventory management and ability to generate steady sales and profits to fund the dividend.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hershey and Target. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.