3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Deliver a Lifetime of Passive Income

Dividend investing can create substantial passive income over time. A conservative example illustrates this potential: Investing $10,000 annually for 40 years in a stock yielding 3.1% with 2.5% annual dividend growth could generate $44,316 in yearly dividend income. This strategy could also build a portfolio worth over $1.4 million, assuming normal market conditions.

Selecting the right dividend stocks is crucial, however. Investors should focus on companies with sustainable payouts, a management team committed to shareholder returns, and businesses that are poised for long-term profitability.

Which stocks tick these boxes? This October, three dividend stocks stand out for their attractive dividends, valuations, and growth prospects: Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD), WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE: KLG), and Honda Motor Corp. (NYSE: HMC). Let's explore why these three dividend payers might deserve a spot in your long-term passive-income portfolio.

Nomad Foods: A tasty opportunity in frozen foods

Nomad Foods, a leading international frozen food company, currently offers a 3.4% dividend yield. This attractive payout is well-supported by the company's conservative 21.9% payout ratio, suggesting ample room for future dividend growth.

The stock's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.1 indicates an attractive valuation, relative to its earnings potential. Moreover, Wall Street analysts see a significant upside in the stock, projecting a 39.5% potential gain from current levels. Still, Nomad Foods has significantly underperformed the broader market year to date, posting only a 5.4% gain, compared to the S&P 500's 22% rise in 2024.

Nomad's strong market position in the European frozen food space and its focus on innovation in health-conscious offerings could drive long-term growth. The company's ability to pass on inflationary costs to consumers demonstrates pricing power, a key attribute for maintaining profitability and supporting future dividend increases.

WK Kellogg Co: A fresh start in familiar territory

WK Kellogg Co, representing the North American cereal business of the iconic Kellogg brand, emerged as an independent entity on Oct. 2, 2023. This spinoff was part of Kellogg's strategic decision to separate its cereal operations, allowing for a more focused approach to this specific market segment.

The stock offers an attractive 3.6% dividend yield, underpinned by a prudent 34% payout ratio. This conservative approach to dividend distribution provides a buffer for sustaining payouts, even in the face of potential economic headwinds.

WK Kellogg's shares currently trade at a forward P/E of 9.21, hinting at a possible undervaluation of its earnings potential. However, the stock's robust year-to-date performance of 33%, significantly outperforming the S&P 500, has led analysts to generally consider it fairly valued at current levels.

As a stand-alone company, WK Kellogg can now channel its resources and attention exclusively into its core cereal business. This laser focus could pave the way for enhanced operational efficiencies and accelerated innovation, potentially unlocking long-term value for shareholders. The company's well-established brand recognition and strong foothold in the North American cereal market serve as a solid foundation for future expansion and growth.

For passive-income seekers, WK Kellogg's commitment to its dividend, combined with its potential for operational improvements and market expansion, makes it an intriguing option for generating steady income streams over the long term.

Honda Motor Co.: Revving up for the future

Japanese automotive giant Honda Motor Co. presents investors with an enticing 4.36% dividend yield. The company's conservative payout ratio of 28.5% suggests this attractive yield is well-supported by earnings, providing ample room for potential dividend growth in the coming years.

Honda's shares currently appear significantly undervalued, trading at a forward P/E of just 6.43. This modest valuation, coupled with Wall Street's bullish 27.8% upside projection, points to an attractive entry point for long-term investors.

The automaker's stock has lagged behind the broader market's performance year to date. However, Honda's unwavering commitment to electrification, combined with its robust presence in the global automotive and motorcycle markets, offers multiple avenues for future growth.

Honda's strategic focus on developing cutting-edge technologies, including fuel cell vehicles and robotics, has the potential to drive substantial long-term value creation for shareholders. For passive-income investors, Honda presents a compelling opportunity due to its strong brand, diversified product portfolio, and commitment to innovation.

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends WK Kellogg. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

