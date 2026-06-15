3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in June

Key Points

AbbVie is a Dividend King with strong growth prospects.

Chevron is poised to pay attractive dividends regardless of what happens with oil prices.

Enterprise Products Partners offers an especially juicy yield, with a distribution that should continue to grow.

10 stocks we like better than AbbVie ›

Rate cuts appear to be off the table for now due to surging inflation and a relatively strong jobs market. The current dynamics could drive increased market volatility, but they could also make dependable income more appealing to investors.

The good news is that there are plenty of stocks that offer attractive dividends and are good picks. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy hand over fist in June.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

1. AbbVie

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) markets 12 blockbuster drugs. Seven of them generate annual sales of over $2 billion, with autoimmune disease therapies Skyrizi and Rinvoq at the top of the list.

The pharma stock is a member of the Dividend Kings, a group limited only to stocks with at least 50 consecutive dividend increases. AbbVie's streak of dividend hikes now stands at 54 years, including the time it was part of Abbott Labs (NYSE: ABT). Its dividend yield tops 3%.

Aside from its strong dividend, what makes AbbVie a great pick to buy in June? For one thing, the company is poised to deliver solid growth. AbbVie's product lineup includes at least a dozen drugs whose sales increased by double digits year over year in the latest quarter. The big drugmaker's pipeline also includes around 60 programs in mid- or late-stage clinical studies that could fuel additional growth in the coming years.

Another big plus for AbbVie is that its stock remains attractively valued despite delivering solid returns over the last 12 months. Shares trade at roughly 15.8 times forward earnings, well below the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) healthcare sector average of 17.2.

2. Chevron

Few companies are better positioned to benefit from the high energy prices driving inflation to soar than Chevron (NYSE: CVX). It's the world's third-largest energy company by market cap -- and the second-largest based in the U.S.

Chevron isn't a member of the Dividend Kings yet. However, the company has increased its dividend for an impressive 39 consecutive years. Its dividend growth has handily outpaced top rivals ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Shell (NYSE: SHEL), BP (NYSE: BP), and Total Energies (NYSE: TTE) over the last two decades. Chevron's dividend yield of 3.8% is also one of the juiciest among major oil companies.

The energy giant consistently rewards shareholders with what some call "invisible" dividends, too -- stock buybacks. Chevron has repurchased shares in 18 of the last 22 years. Management targets buybacks of between 3% and 6% of outstanding shares per year going forward.

Chevron expects to deliver average annual earnings-per-share growth of over 10%. Even if oil prices fall below $50 per barrel, Chevron will be able to fund the dividend and planned capital expenditures.

3. Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) isn't as well-known as Chevron, but I think it's one of the best energy stocks for income investors to buy this month. The limited partnership (LP) is a leader in the U.S. midstream energy industry, operating over 50,000 miles of pipeline.

If you're looking for an especially high yield, Enterprise could be just the ticket. Its distribution yield currently stands at 5.8%. Even better, the company has increased its distribution for 27 consecutive years.

Enterprise Products Partners shouldn't have any problems extending that streak. Its strong balance sheet has earned the company the highest credit rating in the midstream energy industry. Enterprise's leverage ratio is a respectable 3.2x. Around 90% of its long-term contracts are insulated from inflation through escalation provisions.

The pipeline stock could deliver solid growth, too. The Iran war has driven higher demand for U.S.-produced natural gas liquids (NGLs). Data centers hosting artificial intelligence (AI) applications require massive amounts of power, with natural gas providing an ideal fuel source. Enterprise's energy infrastructure assets position the company well to benefit from these trends.

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Keith Speights has positions in AbbVie, Chevron, Enterprise Products Partners, and ExxonMobil. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie, Abbott Laboratories, and Chevron. The Motley Fool recommends BP and Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.