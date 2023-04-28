3 High-Yield Cannabis Stocks for Income Investors

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Cannabis stocks may appear to have gone up in smoke. But don’t count them out just yet. Many U.S. states and other countries are legalizing its use. So, it may only be a matter of time before they see higher highs. Plus, new polls confirm more Americans support its use.

According to a CBS News poll, 64% of Americans say cannabis should be legal, as noted by Marijuana Moment. In fact, as tweeted by CBS, “Most Americans continue to favor the idea of legalizing marijuana recreationally, and in larger percentages than they find it socially acceptable.” And according to Pew Research, nearly 91% of Americans want to see legalization.

While federal legalization is moving at a snail’s pace, I believe it will eventually happen. And when it does, you’ll want to have exposure to cannabis stocks, especially those with dividends.

AFC Gamma (AFCG)

With a dividend yield of 19%, AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) is a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust that provides financing to the cannabis industry through loans. AFC Gamma is not a landlord. Instead, the company offers financing, such as mortgage and construction loans, to help cannabis companies. After all, thanks to federal laws, companies can’t get regular financing from banks.

The company also just posted earnings. Its GAAP net income came in at $2.9 million, or 14 cents per share, with distributable earnings of $12.6 million, or 62 cents per share. For the full year, the company reported a GAAP net income of $35.9 million or $1.80 per share and distributable earnings of $49.9 million or $2.51 per share.

NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP)

Or, look at NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP) as a cannabis stock to buy. With a yield of 12.68%, the REIT provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators. At the moment, it has “a portfolio of 32 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis,” which means tenants are responsible for paying monthly base rent, as well as insurance, maintenance, taxes, and utilities associated with leased properties.

The company’s earnings have been hot as well. In its fourth quarter, revenue jumped about 36% to $12.2 million. Net income attributable to common stockholders totaled $6.7 million. Additionally, the company’s funds from operations (FFO) were up 51% to $10.5 million, as adjusted funds from operation (AFFO) jumped 52% to $10.9 million. For the full-year 2022, revenue was up about 60% year over year to $44.8 million. FFO jumped 79% to $35.2 million and AFFO was up about 78% to $38.7 million.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Another cannabis REIT to consider is Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR). With a yield of about 11.2%, IIPR is a real estate investment trust with 110 properties and approximately 8.7 million rentable square feet that it leases to state-licensed cannabis operators.

Like the other companies on this list, Innovative has seen solid earnings. The company brought in revenues of about $276.4 million, net income attributable to common stockholders of approximately $153.0 million, and adjusted funds from operations of about $233.7 million, representing increases of 35%, 36%, and 34% over 2021, respectively. For its fourth quarter, the company saw total revenues of approximately $70.5 million in the quarter, representing a 20% increase year over year.

