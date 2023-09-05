3 High-Potential Stocks You Can Snag on Sale Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Finding stocks with high potential for remarkable growth can be thrilling and rewarding. As the stock market fluctuates, investors constantly look for opportunities that promise stable growth and substantial returns.

The article unveils three high-potential stocks that are not just on sale but may illuminate portfolios with solid returns. The first stock is an e-commerce giant with a soaring user base and a diversified ecosystem. The second is a financial powerhouse with a unique blend of technology and services. The third is an innovator shaping the future with AI-driven solutions.

These companies aren’t just weathering the storms of the market; they are thriving and expanding their horizons. Discover why you shouldn’t miss out on these stocks.

Sea Limited (SE)

Sea Limited’s (NYSE:SE) high potential is based on its strong performance and strategic initiatives.

Shopee, Sea’s e-commerce segment, continues to exhibit robust growth, with significant margin improvement and strong YoY revenue growth. The platform’s double-digit increase in gross orders QoQ demonstrates its increasing user popularity. This growth is attributed to efficiency gains in logistics operations, expanded delivery options, and improved user experiences.

Additionally, the introduction of live streaming and the Shopee Affiliate Program has boosted user engagement and improved Net Promoter Score (NPS), attracting buyers and sellers.

Garena, Sea’s digital entertainment division, showed positive trends with quarterly active user and paying user growth. The popular game Free Fire displayed signs of stabilization with QoQ booking growth. The company’s ability to optimize gameplay and engage users with events and updates positions it well for future success in the gaming industry.

SeaMoney, Sea’s digital financial services arm, reported strong performance with 53% YoY revenue growth, primarily driven by its credit business. The company has maintained a stable risk profile with a low percentage of non-performing loans, showcasing responsible lending practices. The integration of SeaMoney with Shopee and the expansion of digital banking offerings in Indonesia have further enhanced its appeal to underserved markets.

Sea’s strategy to focus on ecosystem development through initiatives like live streaming, short-form videos, and affiliate programs has yielded positive results. These efforts have attracted more users and creators, further enhancing the stickiness of its platforms. As a result, it is expanding the total addressable market (TAM) for the long term.

Overall, Sea highlights the resilience of the economies in its region, with inflation largely under control. This stability boosts confidence in the long-term growth prospects of the company’s markets.

SoFi (SOFI)

SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) has a high potential to deliver remarkable performance and growth numbers. It has achieved its ninth consecutive quarter of record revenue and its fourth quarter of record adjusted EBITDA. This consistent growth reflects the company’s strong financial position and ability to generate profit despite market volatility and industry challenges.

SoFi’s unique diversification across its technology platform and financial services segments has been a significant strength. Both segments achieved record revenue with solid monetization trends. This diversification helps the company mitigate risks and capitalize on multiple revenue streams.

SoFi’s marketing efforts, such as the campaign, “Changing the Face of Finance,” have increased brand awareness and member growth. Notably, SoFi added 584,000 new members in Q2 2023, bringing its total member base to 6.2 million, a 44% YoY increase. The company also introduced 847,000 new products, totaling 9.4 million, up 43% YoY. This robust growth in members and products includes substantial customer acquisition and retention strategies.

Fundamentally, SoFi’s value proposition continues to attract high-quality deposits, increasing by $2.7 billion sequentially to nearly $12.7 billion. Also, the company’s liquidity remains robust, with over 90% of consumer deposits coming from sticky direct deposit members.

In its lending segment, SoFi achieved substantial growth in adjusted net revenue ($322 million, up 29% YoY) and maintained strong performance in personal loans. Home loans also saw significant growth. Similarly, the Financial Services segment reported triple-digit YoY net revenue of $98 million, driven by member growth, cross-buying, and monetization.

Finally, the Technology Platform segment posted record full-segment revenue of $87.6 million with a 20% margin. SuSoFi expects accelerated YoY growth in this segment by Q4, based on new partners, expanded product adoption, and diversification into new verticals and geographies.

Palantir (PLTR)

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) has several fundamental supports for its growth and value proposition.

The corporation has a proven track record of developing cutting-edge software products, including PGE, Foundry, and Apollo, which have become integral to various industries. These products empower organizations to make data-driven decisions, enhance efficiency, and drive innovation. Also, Palantir’s focus on transforming Western institutions has already made it a key player in the intelligence, defense, and government sectors.

Palantir has embraced the AI revolution, as evidenced by its AIP (Artificial Intelligence Platform) launch. The convergence of AI technologies, including large language models and algorithms, with Palantir’s existing offerings has positioned the company as a leader in applying AI to transform businesses. Interestingly, this trend is expected to contribute significantly to the GDP of America, with Palantir playing a central role.

The company’s products address a growing market demand in the US for AI applications. Companies and institutions increasingly seek ways to harness AI’s potential to stay competitive and innovative. Specifically, Palantir’s AIP, focusing on secure and efficient enterprise AI deployment, is uniquely positioned to meet this demand.

Palantir has a competitive advantage in terms of innovation. The company excels at creating products that adapt to changing environments and operate effectively in a world where circumstances can be unpredictable. Notably, this adaptability and innovation ensure that Palantir remains at the forefront of technological advancements.

The corporation’s expanding customer base and diverse industry applications are indicators of its growth potential. The company’s software is being adopted across various sectors, including healthcare and transportation, with impressive results. Palantir’s international presence is growing, with partnerships and opportunities in regions like Japan, Korea, Canada, and the Middle East.

