3 High-Potential Penny Stocks You Can Buy for Under $5

Bet on penny stocks under $5 with interest rate cuts looming.

However, it’s important to note that penny stocks are notoriously volatile, especially those trading for under $5. These stocks usually belong to businesses in their nascence or grapple with significant hurdles. Hence, most investment experts advise caution when dealing with the speculative nature of these investments.

Nevertheless, with rate cuts coming up soon, it is an excellent time to consider these stocks for their attractive risk-reward ratio. Moreover, these penny stocks offer explosive upside as we gear up for a potentially lower interest rate environment.

The penny stocks discussed in the article are all trading for chump change and have shown impressive improvements in their operational performances. Moreover, with multiple growth catalysts in motion, it’s the right time to pounce on these stocks ahead of a likely bull run in the equity market.

Penny Stocks Under $5: Grab Holdings (GRAB)

Singaporean tech innovator Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB) has made bold strides in the burgeoning Southeast Asian internet economy. As a super app, Grab integrates a variety of e-services, including mobility, to digital financial transactions across countries like Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam. Despite the inherent risks, its early mover advantage in a rapidly growing market positions it for substantial long-term upside.

Moreover, on the financial front, Grab has been making remarkable progress. In the past nine quarters, it has comfortably beaten top-line estimates while making substantial progress on its bottom line. Analysts expect the firm to post a loss of three cents per share this year before breaking even with a four-cent profit in 2025. Additionally, sales are expected to rise by a stellar 17.8% to reach $2.78 billion. Hence, with such robust prospects, Wall Street analysts assign a Strong Buy rating to GRAB stock, projecting a 30% upside from current prices.

Enel Chile (ENIC)

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) is a subsidiary of Italian energy giant Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) and a burgeoning force in Chile’s energy sector. The firm’s operations span generating, distributing and commercializing electricity, serving millions across the country.

With the backing of its parent company, ENIC has the impetus to continue pursuing aggressive growth strategies. Moreover, the firm’s solid foundation in a supportive regulatory environment and Chile’s push for renewable energy positions it in an enviable spot.

Moreover, positive regulatory shifts and the lifting of price caps post-Covid are set to solidify ENIC’s financial positioning. With favorable adjustments in Power Purchase Agreements and promising tariff revisions in 2024, Enel Chile is expected to see a marked improvement in its top and bottom-line results.

Wall Street analysts are optimistic, assigning Enel Chile a Moderate Buy rating with a projected 52% upside. Moreover, its appealing 8.52% yield and consistent payout history add to its attractiveness amidst the dynamic shifts in the energy space.

Iamgold (IAG)

With gold prices rising, Canadian miner Iamgold (NASDAQ:IAG) stands out as one of its niche’s best penny stock players.

Robust production forecasts and impressive financial performance have driven its stock price to new heights in the past year. It recently posted its first-quarter (Q1) results, where Non-GAAP EPS of 11 cents blew past expectations by eight cents while revenues surged by 49.8% on a year-over-year (YOY) basis to $338.9 million, beating estimates by roughly $49.58 million. On top of that, its financial health is in excellent shape, backed by a substantial liquidity reserve of $693.8 million.

Adding to its attractiveness, Iamgold celebrated its first gold pour at the Côte Gold mine in Canada. The venture could potentially be one of the country’s largest operating gold mines, with a mine life of more than 18 years. Moreover, its aggressive strategies and the operational onset of the Côte mine are timely, as it looks to capitalize on favorable market conditions.

