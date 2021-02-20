3 High-Growth Tech Stocks That Could Be 10-Baggers

Investors are always on the prowl for outsized gains, but finding companies that are great long-term investments that also have the potential to grow hand-over-fist can seem like an overwhelming task.

Fortunately, there are plenty of fantastic tech companies that have the ability to become 10-baggers if investors are patient. We asked a few Motley Fool contributors for high-growth stocks that fit this description, and they came back with GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX), BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL), and Square (NYSE: SQ). Here's why.

Image source: Getty Images.

GoodRx is just getting started

Brian Withers (GoodRx): You might be surprised to hear that over 20% of prescriptions filled end up getting left at the counter after the patient realizes how expensive they are. This happened to tech entrepreneur Trevor Bezdek in 2010, but he didn't give up there. He took his prescription around to other pharmacies and realized that the prices varied wildly. After an exhaustive internet search, he soon realized there was no good information available to consumers either. He phoned two of his Silicon Valley friends to help him tackle this knotty problem, and GoodRx was born.

Today, this health-focused software platform captures more than 150 billion data points to provide consumers transparent pricing information on their prescription drugs. Over 4.9 million monthly active users have saved over $20 billion on their drug purchases. GoodRx is the No. 1 downloaded medical app over the last three years and has a sticky 80% repeat usage rate. This incredible consumer-facing value-generating platform also creates a large and growing stream of revenue. Over the last 12 months, the company has posted $510 million in revenue, and in its most recent quarter, it grew the top line 38% year over year.

But there's even more to like. This healthcare disruptor has positive non-GAAP earnings and a solid balance sheet of over $1 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The market for its prescription services is a whopping $500 billion. Add in its telemedicine and manufacturing services, its market is a massive $800 billion.

No investment is without risk, though. The company is heavily dependent on its four largest customers, which make up more than 50% of its revenue, and the stock carries a lofty valuation. It has a price-to-sales ratio of 43, which puts it in the rare company of Twilio (39), MongoDB (44), and Okta (47). But at a market capitalization of just $20 billion today, this healthcare software platform just might end up becoming a 10-bagger over the next decade or so.

Image source: Getty Images.

Bringing accounting and finance departments out of the dark ages

Danny Vena (BlackLine): There's little doubt that the clearest path to wealth generation is investing in the best stocks you can find. Having the occasional 10-bagger can certainly help accelerate the process. When looking for stocks that have the potential to grow to 10 times their value, there are several clues that can help identify these lucrative but oftentimes difficult to find investments.

Finding a stock that addresses an age-old problem, has a technological tailwind, and has a large addressable market can help narrow down the search. Enter BlackLine. This cloud-based company helps accounting and finance departments automate the tedious and time-consuming process of the period-end close.

Imagine the process of reconciling a checkbook without the aid of apps or software, and you begin to understand the grind that accountants face at the end of each month, quarter, and year. In many cases, this account reconciliation process is still done manually using spreadsheets. Now, multiply that by the dozens if not hundreds of income statement and balance sheet accounts, and you begin to see the magnitude of the issue.

BlackLine's continuous accounting software leverages the cloud to help finance and accounting professionals automate this process. By checking off a number of boxes each day, the platform breaks this monumental task into bite-sized pieces and minimizes the amount of work that must be done to close out each accounting period.

The company went public less than five years ago, and its stock has already climbed more than 400%, a testament to the utility of its offerings. Yet even now, BlackLine has a market cap of just over $7 billion, leaving a 10-bagger well within the realm of possibility.

For fiscal 2020, BlackLine generated revenue of $352 million, an increase of 22% compared to 2019. The company is still spending to expand its market share, having determined that the lifetime value of each new customer easily outweighs what it is spending to acquire them.

BlackLine is also investing heavily in research and development, expanding its product offerings to increase its market opportunity. This means the company is still unprofitable, but cut its operating losses by nearly a third last year. BlackLine also generated nearly $35 million in free cash flow in 2020, which should help allay investor fears about its lack of profits.

BlackLine continues to grow its customer base, closing out 2020 with more than 3,400, increasing the number of companies using its platform by more than 13%. This amounts to nearly 300,000 accountants using the company's software-as-a-service solutions. Additionally, existing customers are spending more, as evidenced by the company's dollar-based net revenue retention rate of 106%. Put another way, existing customers increased their spending by roughly 6% compared to last year.

Finally, BlackLine has a greenfield opportunity. Every company has an accounting department and is required to complete monthly, quarterly, and yearly period-end close procedures. This amounts to a total addressable market of roughly $17 billion. BlackLine generated revenue of just $352 million last year, which helps illustrate the magnitude of the opportunity that remains.

Image source: Getty Images.

Keep a close eye squarely on this stock

Chris Neiger (Square): Square offers investors an amazing opportunity to tap into the fast-growing digital payments market that will be worth an estimated $2 trillion in the U.S. by 2025.

Square's payment terminals can be found in retail locations both large and small, but the company's online payment platform is likely where the company's future lies. E-commerce was growing quickly long before the pandemic, but COVID-19 forced many businesses to launch online shops, and Square has made it easy for them to collect payments.

Square's card-not-present payment volume (which are payments made through the company's online channels) jumped 24% in the third quarter and gross profit spiked 59% year over year.

Square is successfully tapping into a thriving e-commerce market, but it's also benefiting from the peer-to-peer payment space. The company's Cash App allows people to pay each other (or merchants) for nearly anything, and the app already has 30 million monthly active users. The popularity of Cash App helped Square's gross profit from the app jump 212% in the most recent quarter.

While e-commerce and online payments aren't new ideas, these markets are still in their infancy. For example, e-commerce accounted for just 11% of retail sales in the U.S. in 2019. Square has already established itself as a major player in both spaces, and is experiencing fantastic growth because of it. Long-term investors who tap into this stock now could have the potential to see impressive gains from Square's stock as e-commerce continues to grow and economies transition to cashless payments.

10 stocks we like better than Square

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Square wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Brian Withers owns shares of MongoDB, Okta, Square, and Twilio. Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Danny Vena owns shares of BlackLine, Inc., MongoDB, Okta, Square, and Twilio. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends BlackLine, Inc., MongoDB, Okta, Square, and Twilio. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.