3 High-Growth Stocks That Are Poised to Take Off

Investing in growth stocks can be an ideal way to build wealth, but knowing which stocks to buy is critical. Investors are often tempted to pick stocks that are down and trading at a discount, but if you intend to buy and hold, you need to pick stocks geared toward growth. Buying high-quality companies is a recipe for success, and the current market situation will give you peace of mind. Many high-growth stocks to buy were routed in 2022 as the market crashed more than expected. Some stocks fell more, while many others were cut by half. However, 2023 has given an excellent start to growth stocks.

Fortunately, inflation has started to cool, and we could see relief from the interest rate hikes, which means growth stocks are ready to pick up. The market hasn’t picked up the pace yet, so now is an excellent time to make your move and consider these three high-growth stocks to buy as they are poised to take off after their deep declines in 2022.

Visa (V)

At the top of my list is Visa (NYSE:V), an ideal stock for unexpected times because it can benefit from the current shift in the market. The company earns revenue on its transaction volume. Thus, the underwriting bank, not Visa, handles the risk involved in credit card transactions.

There is a lot to look forward to when it comes to Visa, which makes it one of the top high-growth stocks to buy. The company has recently partnered with PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Venmo for its Visa+, a service that will allow money to move securely and efficiently. Users across the U.S. can start moving money between these two platforms later this year.

Another reason to bet on this fintech company is its research arm, which helps address the current challenges in the industry. The company is working on developing the latest technologies, from cryptography to the blockchain and artificial intelligence. Visa is also working on digital currencies to make them more interoperable. Furthermore, Visa is expanding its presence in the creator economy through the Visa Ready Creator Commerce program, which will help connect platforms to different financial tools.

With a rise in the adoption rate of plastic, the demand for Visa’s services will grow. Additionally, an increase in travel will benefit the company and provide a surge in cross-border transactions. Currently, V stock is trading around $234 today, up 26% in the past six months. The stock is at its 52-week high, but I believe it will hit new highs this year. Visa reports quarterly results on Apr. 25, but I think the stock is a buy before then.

Albemarle (ALB)

Next is the U.S.-based company Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), a leader in domestic lithium production. Looking at the current demand for lithium, I believe ALB stock is ready to take off. That’s mainly because the company owns impressive lithium-producing assets in the United States, Australia, and Chile, with plans to add more to its Australian assets.

Lithium will see a massive rise in demand over this decade, as it is a critical component used in electric vehicle manufacturing. Currently, ALB stock trades at around $205 per share today, up more than 100% over the past five years. However, it is trading much lower than its 52-week high of $334, which makes right now an ideal entry point for investors looking for a top high-growth stock to buy.

The company has managed to take its revenue from $3.1 billion in 2017 to a whopping $7.3 billion in 2022. I think this is only just the start. As the demand for lithium surges over time, the company should report even more impressive top and bottom-line growth.

For 2023, the company’s management team expects top-line growth to range from 55% to 75%. Looking at the company’s long-term potential, the stock looks undervalued, with considerable upside potential. Notably, ALB stock also has a dividend yield of 0.8%, making it an ideal growth stock for those seeking capital return. The company reports results on May 4, and positive results will certainly take the stock higher.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Travel is back! Revenge travel has made it possible for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) to make up for everything it lost during the pandemic. The rental company struggled a lot during the pandemic, which affected its revenues greatly. However, thankfully for investors, the company roared back this year.

Airbnb reported its first annual profit alongside solid quarterly numbers recently. Investors were impressed by the company’s $63.2 billion in bookings on the platform last year.

Patient investors who held onto ABNB stock took home significant gains. That said, I think now is a good time to accumulate shares, for those who don’t currently have a position. That’s because I think this growth stock’s trajectory is intact, with Airbnb’s growth likely to continue through 2023. Management expects mid-double-digit revenue growth this year, while maintaining an EBITDA margin of 35%.

ABNB stock is up 45% in 2023, and is currently trading around $119 today. However, the stock has immense potential to move higher in the coming months. In fact, I think this stock could re-test its 52-week high of $172 in the second half of the year. Indeed, ABNB stock is the one to own and hold for the long term.

On the date of publication, Vandita Jadeja did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Vandita Jadeja is a CPA and a freelance financial copywriter who loves to read and write about stocks. She believes in buying and holding for long term gains. Her knowledge of words and numbers helps her write clear stock analysis.

