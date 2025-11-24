3 High Growth Revenue Stocks That Wall Street Loves

Investors looking for growth stock momentum in a challenging macroeconomic environment may want to focus on companies showing consistent revenue gains. As the broader economy presents challenges to everyday consumers, sending sentiment to multi-year lows, firms that are still winning at sales stand out.

If a company can also boast widespread analyst bullishness and compelling fundamentals on a broader scale, it may be an especially promising investment target. The three companies below fit this unique profile as 2025 draws to a close, making them worthy of investor consideration in the new year.

Strong Gen Z User Base Is Fueling Pinterest's Revenue Growth

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS), the visual discovery and inspiration platform, primarily generates revenue through advertising. The platform has been in existence for nearly two decades and saw early uptake, followed by a relative decline in popularity as rival spaces and adjacent social media networks gained prominence. However, its user base has been climbing once again.

In fact, in the latest quarter, Pinterest reached 600 million monthly active users, the ninth straight quarter in which this figure reached a record high. Gen Z users have flocked to Pinterest and remain highly engaged, which has been a boon for the firm's leverage as an advertiser.

Third quarter revenue soared by 17% year-over-year (YOY) past $1 billion, and management forecasts that revenue for the next quarter will top $1.3 billion. All the while, the company is building its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and free cash flow while expanding its margins.

To be sure, Pinterest faces some challenges. The company is adapting to the prominence of AI with an assistant feature—a promising opportunity that requires further tweaking. On the sales side, ad pricing declined by nearly 25% YOY in the last quarter—even while impressions surged—due to a higher proportion of international impressions, which command lower rates.

Analysts expect Pinterest to maintain its upward trajectory, with a forecast for earnings growth of nearly 47% in the year to come. PINS shares have had a dismal five years, falling by more than 60% in that time, but analysts are optimistic that the company can reverse course. Wall Street predicts 53% in possible upside, making PINS a Moderate Buy.

Spotify's Healthy User and Revenue Gains Shine Despite Valuation

Swedish audio streaming giant Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) has also experienced strong engagement recently, having reached 713 million monthly active users during the third quarter and adding five million net subscribers in that period. Retention is healthy, as the company has enhanced its platform with dozens of new features this year alone.

TV and car enhancements, lossless audio options, ChatGPT integration, and several other new tools have made Spotify's platform all the more appealing to users.

All of this has contributed to impressive revenue performance. In the third quarter, Spotify posted revenue of 4.3 billion euros (roughly $5 billion) and €806 million ($933.6 million) in free cash flow.

In the fourth quarter, the company expects healthy improvement on a sequential basis—the anticipated 745 million monthly active users could generate €4.5 billion ($5.2 billion) in revenue.

One reason investors may hesitate is Spotify's valuation, which is higher than the rest of the tech sector at a price/earnings ratio above 100. Shares of SPOT are up about 39% year-to-date (YTD), despite a slight decline of about 4% in the last six months. Still, analysts expect they could top $758 each, for projected upside potential of 19%.

Snowflake's AI Integration Has Led to Revenue Gains, But Valuation Is a Concern

Cloud data platform provider Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) witnessed a share spike of more than 61% this year.

Despite the stock already having rallied in 2025, a large majority of analysts still call the stock a Buy—citing reasons like the company's improving financials and the increasing demand for cloud storage.

Product revenue has been swelling in the last several months, climbing by 32% YOY in the second quarter on the strength of new AI integrations.

This remains a company to watch—despite its high valuation. If Snowflake can keep up its top-line growth it may see even more share price gains.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.