3 High-Growth Metaverse Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

The metaverse is the most significant growth opportunity for numerous industries in the long term. This is attributable to the massive range of potential applications and the level of investment from large technology companies, venture capital, corporations and brands. The three stocks to buy below are direct beneficiaries of this trend.

The first company is creating a digital twin of the Earth and investing in the metaverse. The second company’s software predominantly serves the real estate sector. It builds 3D models of physical spaces and offers a smartphone app to digitize environments.

Meanwhile, the third one’s objective is to create a metaverse that enables businesses to realize their creative ambitions to the fullest extent.

So why should you care? These high-growth metaverse stocks to buy are participating in an industry with the ability to reach $5 trillion by 2030.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) benefits from AI and metaverse trends, well-positioned for additional growth in the following years. Its Omniverse Cloud provides a full-stack cloud environment and platform capabilities to design, develop, deploy and manage industrial metaverse applications.

Additionally, Omniverse Cloud enables enterprise developers to customize foundation applications. Specifically, automotive makers such as BMW Group, Geely Lotus, and Jaguar Land Rover have already adopted Omniverse.

Nvidia’s value proposition lies in its ability to capitalize on the increasing demand for AI and metaverse technologies and create value through partnerships and acquisitions. Not surprisingly, the company has established partnerships with major cloud providers. Some of them are Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS, Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure, and Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Cloud.

In recent years, Nvidia has also made several strategic acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and customer base including Arm, Mellanox Technologies and Cumulus Networks.

Finally, the metaverse demands large amounts of computing power to support these complex virtual environments. Again, Nvidia’s GPUs are well-suited for these types of workloads, setting up NVDA stock for additional growth in the following years.

Matterport (MTTR)

Source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) has demonstrated strong growth potential recently with its cutting-edge technology that captures and visualizes physical spaces in 3D. In addition, the integration of AWS IoT TwinMaker into Matterport’s digital twin infrastructure further strengthens its position and opens up new avenues for growth.

By enabling customers to connect internet of things data into visually immersive and dimensionally accurate Matterport digital twins, the company offers a cost-effective solution to optimize building operations. In addition, this integration offers new capabilities to enable digital twin technology in the enterprise, serving customers at any stage of their digital transformation journey.

Furthermore, the company’s focus on the metaverse and 3D scanning technology is another catalyst for growth. Matterport’s technology is able to bridge the gap between reality and virtuality in the growing market. As virtual and augmented reality become increasingly applicable in everyday life, Matterport’s technology will become increasingly relevant. As a result, the demand for its services will likely increase.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Source: NYCStock / Shutterstock.com

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Nvidia are partnering to bring the metaverse to Microsoft’s enterprise users. The company will integrate Nvidia’s Omniverse metaverse creation platform with Microsoft Teams, enabling meeting participants to collaborate in real time in 3D. In addition, Azure will host Nvidia’s Omniverse Cloud and Nvidia DGX Cloud, which aim to provide enterprises with easier access to the infrastructure and software they need to train advanced models for generative AI and related applications.

Microsoft is democratizing AI and making it universally accessible. It includes those without prior technical knowledge by launching its AI-powered Microsoft 365 Copilot in OneNote. By connecting Microsoft 365 applications, including Teams, OneDrive and SharePoint to Omniverse, Microsoft will vastly broaden the potential user base and use cases for Omniverse.

Microsoft’s engagement in the metaverse is critical as it brings a technology leader to this emerging industry with a massive upside in the foreseeable future.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

