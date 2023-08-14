3 High-Growth Dividend Stocks to Buy for Promising Returns

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Under ongoing economic uncertainty, where market volatility and unpredictability have become the norm, investors often require safe harbors that offer both steady income and potential for growth. The article lists three high-growth dividend stocks breeding ripples in their industries and shares a common thread: they offer impressive dividend yields while demonstrating robust price growth potential, even outpacing the benchmark S&P 500.

The first one paves the way for global banking reinvention through its cross-border client business and innovative Wealth and Personal Banking initiatives. The institution’s international connectivity strategy has paid off, attracting international customers and bolstering revenue growth.

The second one, a standout player in the self-storage industry, showcases its prowess by maintaining a remarkable occupancy rate. It signifies resilience and steady demand. Its merger-driven expansion and strategic adaptability position the company for even greater success.

The third, with its low-decline oil and natural gas assets, presents a picture of stability in a tumultuous energy market. It maintains a reliable cash flow that supports consistent dividend payments through disciplined management and a diversified portfolio.

Dividend Stocks: HSBC Holdings (HSBC)

The London-based bank HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) is offering a dividend yield (forward) of 4.82% at the current price levels. The year-to-date total return generated by HSBC is 39.19%, compared to the S&P 500’s 18.82%.

HSBC’s strategy notably centers on international connectivity, particularly in cross-border client business and Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB). The bank’s international proposition in WPB has gained traction, significantly increasing international customers. The growth of wholesale cross-border client business and strong revenue growth in Transaction Banking demonstrate the effectiveness of their global expansion efforts.

Further, HSBC’s approach to redeploying capital from less strategic or low-connectivity businesses into higher-growth international opportunities enhances its ability to target growth markets. The sale of non-core assets and business operations in France, Canada, Greece, and Russia frees up resources for investing in more promising ventures. This includes the development of the wealth business across Asia and the establishment of Innovation Banking in various regions.

Also, the bank’s focus on growing fee income and fostering collaboration between its global businesses is expected to drive revenue growth. The Wealth business has shown strong performance, particularly in Asia, contributing to fee income expansion. Collaboration revenues between global businesses also enhance growth prospects, especially in a relatively low-growth economic environment.

Strategically, HSBC has invested significantly in technology, leading to faster services, reduced friction, and more competitive products. This digital transformation enhances the customer experience and operational efficiency. Also, it is fostering innovation and capabilities such as generative AI and quantum technology.

Financially, HSBC’s reported profits, net interest income growth, and resilient credit performance indicate the bank’s operational strength. A solid CET1 ratio and capital allocation strategies, including dividends and share buybacks, underscore its focus on creating shareholder value.

Extra Space Storage (EXR)

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) is known for its resilience during economic downturns. Even though there were short-term challenges with new customer rate growth, the company’s consistently high occupancy levels, nearly 95%, indicate ongoing demand for their services. This stability provides a dependable revenue stream, mitigating economic uncertainties.

Interestingly, Extra Space Storage’s strategy of maintaining high occupancy to enhance pricing power is sound. Their ability to sequentially improve rental rates and expenses demonstrates effective operational management. Despite challenges in new customer acquisition, the company remains adaptable and focused on optimizing performance through digital marketing and pricing strategies.

On the other hand, the merger with Life Storage significantly expands the company’s portfolio. Consequently, it creates the potential for cost savings and revenue synergies. The integration progress highlights their ability to smoothly consolidate operations, systems, and teams. The merger positions Extra Space Storage to become a larger and stronger entity. It may lead to potential benefits regarding credit ratings and the cost of debt capital.

Fundamentally, the company’s extensive portfolio, now spanning over 3,500 stores in 43 states, enhances diversification and market reach. Additionally, 54 additions to their third-party management platform and 102 stores were added through the past two quarters. It demonstrates their successful external growth strategy.

Moreover, capturing synergies, optimizing the combined company’s performance, and unlocking additional value beyond the initially estimated synergies points to sustained growth potential.

Finally, Extra Space Storage has a forward dividend yield of 3.08% and a history of delivering total solid returns of 333.13% over the past decade, compared to the S&P 500’s total return of 223.18%. Therefore, the stock appeals to income-focused and growth-oriented investors, with consistent performance and the ability to weather market fluctuations, positioning it as an attractive long-term investment option.

Evolution Petroleum (EPM)

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEMKT:EPM) has a portfolio that comprises long-life, low-decline oil and natural gas assets that generate significant cash flow. The diversified asset base provides stability and resilience to market fluctuations, ensuring a reliable source of income for dividends.

Interestingly, Evolution Petroleum’s focus on paying and increasing dividends is a significant driver of long-term shareholder value. It offers a dividend yield (forward) of 5.08% at the current price level. The company has a record of consistently paying dividends since 2013.

Even through commodity price cycles, it demonstrates its dedication to rewarding shareholders and enhancing investor confidence. Over the last 12 months, EPM’s Total Return has been 64.20% compared to the S&P 500’s 10.87% total return. Implementing a share repurchase program demonstrates Evolution Petroleum’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Further, the company has a debt-free balance sheet and substantial cash reserves. It provides financial flexibility to pursue growth opportunities and withstand market challenges. This solid financial foundation supports its ability to invest in targeted acquisitions and capital projects.

Fundamentally, Evolution Petroleum’s focus on acquiring solid, immediately accretive assets that align with its long-term objectives contributes to sustained growth. The company can optimize cash flow generation and dividend sustainability by strategically expanding its asset base.

Moreover, The company’s operational efficiency and successful management of assets contribute to cost control and optimized performance. These factors further support its ability to generate strong free cash flow for dividend payments.

Furthermore, Evolution Petroleum’s disciplined approach to capital management ensures that growth initiatives are evaluated based on risk-adjusted returns. This approach enhances the company’s ability to maximize shareholder returns while minimizing potential dilution.

Finally, the company’s geographically diverse asset base allows it to tap into various markets, mitigating the risks associated with regional fluctuations in supply and demand.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

