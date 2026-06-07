3 High-Growth Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

Key Points

Micron and Sandisk are thriving from the memory chip shortage.

CoreWeave will see monster growth over the next few years as more data centers come online.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

If you've got $5,000 sitting around waiting to invest, now could be a smart time to put it to work. Several high-growth investment opportunities could easily provide solid upside in the short term, but also represent solid long-term picks if the current trend lasts over the next five years.

Three high-growth stocks that I'm eyeing are Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK), Micron (NASDAQ: MU), and CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV). All three of these are rapidly growing and are thriving in the artificial intelligence (AI) buildout.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

1. Micron

Micron manufactures both DRAM and NAND memory chips, each of which is in short supply. Memory chip demand is driven by the massive AI build-out, which is causing the prices on these chips to spike.

Micron is benefiting from this, but it's also building out extra manufacturing capacity to meet demand. However, those facilities won't be operational until later next year, which means the memory chip shortage could last for a few more years. This shortage gives Micron investors an opportunity to make a ton of money, as it's rapidly growing due to soaring commodity prices.

Next quarter, analysts expect 264% revenue growth. For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 (ending in August), they expect an additional 250% growth. Those are solid figures, yet Micron still trades at a discount to most of its tech peers, which commonly trade for 20 to 30 times forward earnings.

Micron looks like a strong growth and value play now, and with the memory chip shortage expected to last for a few more years, it's a great pick.

2. Sandisk

Sandisk is in a similar boat as Micron, but it only makes NAND memory, which typically gets consumed in solid-state drives. Solid-state drives are important in data centers for long-term data storage and are similarly experiencing a shortage, driving prices to soar. Sandisk's revenue growth is more rapid than Micron's, with Wall Street analysts projecting 332% and 337% growth over the next two quarters.

Sandisk is also more expensive than Micron at 28 times forward earnings, but it may deserve that premium with the higher growth rate. Both Sandisk and Micron will continue to see strong growth for the foreseeable future until the memory supply increases.

However, AI hyperscalers are also spending more on data center capital expenditures each year, so just because more production capacity is being built, it doesn't mean the memory chip shortage will be resolved anytime soon. That could make both Micron and Sandisk strong multiyear plays, which is why I think they are both solid stock picks now.

3. CoreWeave

Switching gears a bit, CoreWeave is one of the companies causing the memory chip shortage. It operates several data centers and fills them with cutting-edge GPUs, and rents out the computing capacity to its clients. It's seeing strong demand for its cloud computing products, and has captured several major clients, like Meta Platforms and Microsoft.

CoreWeave is also seeing strong growth, and Wall Street estimates that its next two quarters of growth will be 112% and 154%. This strength will likely last for several more years, as CoreWeave has a gigantic backlog to churn through.

It has nearly $100 billion in revenue contracted over about a five- to six-year time frame, and that figure will likely expand with each quarter as new capacity comes online and new clients are onboarded. That will lead to phenomenal growth for CoreWeave over the next few years. As long as the AI buildout continues to gain momentum, CoreWeave will be an excellent investment, as it's working to build a computing footprint as large as possible before the AI arms race is over. If it can capture several major clients, it will have a long-term, continuous revenue stream that will make it a top AI stock to own.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,191!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,258,838!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2026.

Keithen Drury has positions in Meta Platforms and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Micron Technology, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.