3 High-Flying Stocks That Billionaires Warren Buffett and George Soros Both Love

Warren Buffett and George Soros are tremendously successful investors who have become multibillionaires. Other than that, though, they don't really have a lot in common. Buffett grew up in Nebraska and favors a value-oriented long-term investing strategy. Soros was raised in Hungary before emigrating to the U.K. and is known for his short-term, highly leveraged trades.

As you might expect, the investment portfolios of these two men don't look much alike. But they're not totally different. Here are three high-flying stocks that billionaires Buffett and Soros both love.

1. Occidental Petroleum

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) began loading up on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) earlier this year. The oil and gas producer was the biggest purchase for Buffett in the second quarter of 2022. More buying could be on the way: Berkshire recently won regulatory approval to purchase as much as 50% of Occidental.

Soros' investment management firm Soros Capital Management has also added more shares of Occidental. In Q2, it more than tripled its stake in Oxy. That position, though, is only a fraction of what Berkshire owns.

Both billionaires should be happy about their moves. Occidental stock has skyrocketed more than 160% year to date on higher oil and gas prices. Since the end of Q2, shares have been up more than 25%.

There's reason to remain bullish about Occidental. OPEC could soon reduce the supply of oil, pushing prices higher. European Union member nations are also scheduled to significantly cut imports of Russian crude oil in December.

2. Activision Blizzard

At first glance, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) appears to be the kind of stock that Soros would like, but Buffett wouldn't. Soros has owned a position in the video game company for a few years. However, Buffett joined the action in late 2021.

Technically, one of Buffett's two investment managers made the call to buy Activision. Buffett stood by the decision, though, and even commented publicly when questions were raised about the timing of the purchase. (Berkshire first bought its shares of Activision relatively soon before Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced plans to acquire the company for $68.7 billion.)

Activision Blizzard has been another solid winner for both Buffett and Soros. The stock is up nearly 20% this year, thanks to the pending Microsoft acquisition.

It's possible that Activision could move even higher. Microsoft's bid was for $95 per share, but the stock is currently trading close to 17% below that level.

3. T-Mobile US

Both Buffett and Soros have liked several telecommunications stocks through the years. Right now, T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) ranks as each investor's favorite in the telecom industry.

Berkshire owns over 5.2 million shares of T-Mobile. That amounts to only a 0.4% stake of the company's total shares, though. Meanwhile, Soros Capital Management holds a much smaller position of 28,721 shares.

T-Mobile has delivered strong gains, while the overall stock market has stumbled in 2022. So far this year, shares of the telecom giant have jumped more than 25%.

Unlike its biggest competitors, T-Mobile doesn't face major cash flow challenges. Management expects a 33% increase in free cash flow for full-year 2022. With increased 5G adoption, this high-flying stock favored by billionaires could fly even higher.

10 stocks we like better than T-Mobile US

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and T-Mobile US wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Keith Speights has positions in Berkshire Hathaway (B shares) and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Activision Blizzard, Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.