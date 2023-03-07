3 High-Flying Cryptos That Could Soar Even More in March

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Cryptocurrencies have been making headlines lately, with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) reaching new yearly highs and companies like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) continuing to tout the power of cryptocurrencies. However, as the world becomes increasingly interested in cryptocurrencies, investors are searching for the next big thing in this rapidly evolving market. Thus, the search for high-flying cryptos to buy is on.

In this article, I’m going to explore three high-flying cryptos to buy that have caught the attention of investors and have the potential to soar even higher in March. Whether you are a seasoned investor or just starting in the world of cryptocurrencies, these digital assets are worth considering as part of your investment portfolio.

Currently, each of these tokens is near the top of my watch list, for good reasons.

APT-USD Aptos $11.11 ADA-USD Cardano $0.3279 GRT-USD The Graph $0.1399

Aptos (APT-USD)

Source: shutterstock.com/Thomas Neveu

I have been monitoring Aptos (APT-USD) for some time. Indeed, I’m not the only one. This is one token that’s caught the attention of many investors this year due to its exceptionally-strong performance among digital assets in 2023.

In 2023, Aptos surged by over 350%. Additionally, this token recorded several daily movements of over 20% in the last few days. Some expect this digital token to quickly surge by 1,000% if this trend persists. Indeed, those are the sorts of returns many speculators and traders seek.

Notably, Aptos is a blockchain platform that utilizes the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism and a modern programming language called Move. The Aptos Layer 1 blockchain will soon introduce its inaugural Web3 game in partnership with NPIXEL, a prominent game developer in South Korea.

The upcoming game within the Aptos ecosystem will be named Gran Saga: Unlimited and is a Web3 rendition of NPIXEL’s original play, Gran Saga. The original game was a top-grossing app on the Apple App Store, generating substantial revenue. Accordingly, while this launch is anticipated and indicative of a promising future, the current status of Aptos is also very optimistic.

As the world moves towards decentralization, Aptos offers a more open market. Aptos provides a decentralized marketplace that allows users to engage in direct trading. Its emphasis on decentralization has made Aptos a preferred choice for many investors. Thus, this is among the high-flying cryptos to buy now.

Cardano (ADA-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

Investing in Cardano (ADA-USD), one of the leading proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, has several compelling justifications. Nonetheless, one of the primary reasons investors are interested in this digital asset is the network’s architecture, which emphasizes sustainability and scalability.

Cardano currently trades at approximately 40 cents per token, with significant potential for appreciation in the future. The newly integrated Hydra update is projected to substantially boost the network’s transaction capacity, increasing it by up to 1 million transactions per second.

Despite experiencing a substantial decline of 91% from its highest point, Cardano has outperformed both Bitcoin and Ethereum in terms of returns since its public debut in 2017. With a total return of nearly 1,000%, it has become a robust contender in the cryptocurrency sector. However, its market capitalization is presently only $9.5 billion.

Santiment, a crypto analytics company, has forecasted price fluctuations for Cardano, Maker (MKR-USD), and Fetch.ai (FET-USD) following their considerable price surges this year. According to Santiment, a rise in whale activity on the three projects is what’s behind many of these moves. Thus, significant price fluctuations with these projects are expected to continue.

Santiment has reported that there has been a significant surge in the number of whale transactions on ADA since the beginning of February. The average daily transactions valued at $100,000 or more have abruptly risen to around 1,700, a substantial increase from the roughly 300 $100,000+ transactions recorded in January.

The Graph (GRT-USD)

Source: Sebastian Duda / Shutterstock

The Graph (GRT-USD) has emerged as one of the leading cryptocurrencies related to artificial intelligence, generating significant interest. Therefore, it’s not surprising to see a surge in interest in The Graph price predictions, as anything even remotely associated with AI is experiencing a rise in popularity.

During a time of positive market sentiment, The Graph saw a significant increase in its value, reaching its peak of $2.88 on 21 February 2021. This comes after the token was initially valued at approximately $0.12 when it entered the open market in late-2020.

Although GRT experienced a drop from its all-time high, it remained relatively steady until late May. At that point, its value fell below one dollar and stayed there with only a few brief recoveries in August and November. By the end of the year, GRT was valued at $0.644.

CoinMarketCap has named GRT the leading token in the AI and Big data category. GRT’s company emphasizes that access to open data should be a public good rather than a restricted privilege. The Graph ecosystem has a bug bounty program to ensure the protocol’s security, encouraging researchers and developers to identify and report vulnerabilities in the infrastructure.

Furthermore, GRT has been experiencing positive market activity over the past week. GRT’s price peaked at $0.1855 during the second day of the week. Following its peak, GRT’s value began to decline, with prices dropping from $0.1816 to $0.1635 on the third day.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

The post 3 High-Flying Cryptos That Could Soar Even More in March appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.