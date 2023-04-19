3 High-Flying Cryptos That Could Soar Even More in April

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

This article will explore some of the most promising cryptos with high potential in 2023.

The world of cryptocurrencies is gaining momentum again after a challenging 2022. With new players entering the space and advancements in blockchain technology, investors are eager to discover the next big thing in the crypto arena.

One area to watch is the development of decentralized finance applications on various blockchain platforms. These financial applications eliminate intermediaries and provide greater access to financial services.

As DeFi continues to grow in popularity, the cryptos that power these platforms will surge in demand. Naturally, investors will also benefit from this development.

As we look toward 2023, cryptocurrencies with high potential are on the radar of many investors. A trend worth monitoring is the increasing adoption of blockchain technology by traditional businesses and institutions.

These entities are exploring the use of blockchain for various applications, such as supply chain management and secure data storage. As more companies adopt blockchain technology, demand for cryptocurrencies that power these applications will grow.

Despite the inherent volatility and unpredictability of the crypto market, keeping a close watch on emerging trends and innovations can help investors position themselves to capitalize on opportunities.

With the potential for rapid growth and significant returns, cryptocurrencies with high potential in 2023 will probably remain a key area of interest for many investors.

Ethereum (ETH-USD)

Ethereum (ETH-USD) is undoubtedly one of the most well-known cryptocurrencies. And it is poised to continue its growth trajectory in 2023 as one crypto with high potential.

As a decentralized blockchain platform, Ethereum offers various services, including creating smart contracts and decentralized applications.

While Bitcoin (BTC-USD) still dominates the crypto market regarding market capitalization, Ethereum and its associated ecosystem are significant players in the industry, with a market capitalization of over $550 billion, as of press time.

Developers widely use Ethereum, the second-largest blockchain by market capitalization, as a platform for building or dApps, which are becoming increasingly popular. Many of the most successful dApps are built on the Ethereum blockchain.

Although Ethereum is a comparatively older cryptocurrency, it still showcases a robust level of development. The recent upgrade, the Shanghai or Shapella upgrade, has propelled the token’s value upward.

The Shapella upgrade in Shanghai represents a significant milestone for Ethereum. It is considered a crucial step toward achieving security, decentralization and scalability. The upgrade eases a substantial burden on validators. It allows them to remove their stake as they see fit.

Thanks to this upgrade, Ethereum’s network state now offers a clear outlook. Validators can make informed decisions without fear of undue influence. This improvement is vital as it enhances the platform’s overall stability and security.

Therefore, while some investors may have shifted their focus to other cryptocurrencies, it’s inaccurate to suggest that Ether is “yesterday’s news.” Ethereum continues to play a significant role in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries and is likely to remain a prominent player for the foreseeable future.

XRP (XRP-USD)

With its XRP (XRP-USD) cryptocurrency, Ripple is among the cryptos with high potential in 2023. Ripple employs blockchain technology to facilitate instant cross-border transactions and has established partnerships with many banks and financial institutions worldwide.

Ripple is focusing on expanding its technology beyond its payment protocol. The company is exploring new use cases for its technology. It has announced plans to launch a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, which could open up new opportunities for the XRP token.

Ripple has a strong team of professionals working towards making the platform more efficient and secure, which could further increase the adoption and price of XRP.

However, Ripple has been involved in a legal battle with the SEC in recent years. As a result, investors are being cautious when investing in the token. Yet, certain recent developments suggest Ripple is in an excellent position to handle the ongoing case.

Basic Attention Token (BAT-USD)

For those who wouldn’t mind earning rewards for browsing the internet, Basic Attention Token (BAT-USD) is worth considering.

The token offers a unique way to earn rewards through the Brave browser, developed by the same company that created BAT. By replacing traditional internet ads with BAT-rewarding ads, Brave provides an opportunity for internet users to earn while they browse.

Although Brave has yet to catch up with major web browsers, it already boasts over 50 million monthly active users, making it one of the most successful crypto projects.

BAT is so well-known because it integrates with the Brave browser, which blocks unwanted trackers and ads, providing users with a faster and more private browsing experience.

Users can view ads sharing ad revenues between the marketing network and the web user. This leads to BAT token payments for users’ attention, creating a win-win scenario for users and content creators.

This advertising approach aligns with the decentralized ideas of Web3, and the BAT-powered advertising network extends beyond the Brave browser, allowing publishers to access a different ad network with more engaged web users.

BAT is more than just another token; it represents a revolutionary technology that can transform online advertising. Empowering users with more control over their browsing experience and eliminating middlemen fosters a more efficient and equitable ecosystem.

With its innovative approach, BAT is one of the top cryptos with high potential in 2023.

