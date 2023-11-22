3 High Dividend Stocks For Your November 2023 Watchlist

Dividends are payments made by companies to their shareholders, typically from their profits. They represent a share of the company’s earnings, distributed to investors. Dividends are usually paid on a regular basis, like quarterly. They can be in cash or additional shares. Dividend stocks are sought after for their potential to provide steady income.

Investing in dividend stocks is often seen as a strategy for income generation and risk moderation. These stocks can be attractive to investors seeking a blend of income and long-term growth. However, it’s important to assess the company’s overall health and dividend sustainability. High dividends might indicate higher risk.

When considering dividend stocks, investors should evaluate the dividend yield and payout ratio. It’s also important to consider the company’s history of dividend payments. A consistent history can be a positive sign. Diversifying within dividend-paying stocks can help manage risk. Investors should also stay informed about market conditions and company performance. Keeping this in mind, here are three high-dividend stocks to watch in the stock market right now.

High Dividend Stocks To Watch Now

Altria Group (MO Stock)

Leading off, Altria Group Inc. (MO) is a leader in the tobacco industry, primarily known for its production and marketing of cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine. With a strong presence in the United States, Altria’s portfolio includes renowned brands like Marlboro, Copenhagen, and Black & Mild, making it a significant force in the tobacco sector. As it stands, Altria Group has an annual dividend yield of 9.54%.

In late October, Altria Group reported a beat for its third quarter 2023 financial results. Diving in, the company posted Q3 2023 earnings of $1.28 per share, along with revenue of $6.28 billion. This is versus Wall Street’s consensus estimates for the quarter which were an EPS of $1.29 and revenue of $5.43 billion.

Year-to-date, shares of Altria Group stock are down by 9.78%. Meanwhile, during Wednesday’s afternoon trading session, MO stock are trading modestly higher by 0.76% at $41.07 a share.

United Parcel Services (UPS Stock)

Next, United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) is a global leader in package delivery and supply chain management solutions. Operating one of the world’s largest fleets of aircraft and vehicles, UPS offers a broad range of logistics services, including transportation, distribution, contract logistics, and freight forwarding, catering to customers worldwide.

Earlier this month, UPS announced its quarterly dividend on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares. In detail, the company reported a regular quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share. What’s more, the dividend is payable on November 30, 2023. Currently, UPS offers its shareholders an annual dividend yield of 4.30%. Additionally, UPS has either maintained or increased its dividend each year since 1999.

In 2023, shares of UPS stock have pulled back by 13.98% year-to-date. While, during Wednesday’s early afternoon trading session, UPS stock is up on the day by 0.67% so far, trading at $150.78 a share.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC Stock)

Last but not least, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company, one of the largest in the United States. It offers a full range of banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. Today, WFC has an annual dividend yield of 3.28%.

Last month, Wells Fargo announced its most recent quarterly financial results. Getting right into it, the company reported earnings of $1.39 per share, with revenue of $29.85 billion for Q3 2023. This is in comparison to analysts’ consensus estimates for the quarter which were earnings of $1.25 per share, on revenue estimates of $20.20 billion. Additionally, revenue increased by 36.27% compared to the same period, the previous year.

Year-to-date, shares of WFC stock are up by 2.06% thus far. Meanwhile, during Wednesday’s lunchtime trading session, Wells Fargo stock is trading green on the day so far by 0.12% at $42.65 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.