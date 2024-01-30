3 Hidden Healthcare Stocks Poised for a Breakout This Year

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

One of the most important sectors not only in the financial markets but also in everyone’s life, is the healthcare sector. It can provide investors with good returns due to its constant growth and continuous development, and the more it grows, the more companies grow along with it. If companies grow, it means that they are developing medicines, vaccines, treatments, and much more to improve the health of society every day.

Here are three healthcare stocks to watch and consider adding to your portfolio.

McKesson (MCK)

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

To start talking about the big companies in the healthcare sector that have great growth potential this year, I will begin by talking about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK), which is a mainstay of the healthcare sector.

Since its inception, this company has gained recognition and captured the attention of investors for its large role in pharmaceutical distribution and its cutting-edge services.

Now, if we talk about their financials, we will realize that their great fame is well supported by these incredible numbers. They posted second quarter total revenues of $77.2 billion, which represented an increase of 10%, and adjusted earnings per diluted share indicated that they increased 3% to $6.23.

To continue their growth and further expansion, they have entered into a collaboration with Novartis (NYSE:NVS), where Biologics by McKesson was selected to offer a completely innovative oral treatment called FABHALTA, which is used for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

But the good news does not end there, because additionally the U.S. oncology network is strengthened with the incorporation of SCRI Oncology Partners, which is a center led by world-renowned oncologists.

Teladoc (TDOC)

Source: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com

Now I continue with a company that specializes in providing comprehensive virtual healthcare services globally, this great company is Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC), who connects patients with healthcare professionals through digital platforms.

Financially, they reported incredible results for their Q3 2023, with a great 8% year-over-year growth in revenue, which translates to about $660.2 million and an impressive 73% year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA, representing about $88.8 million.

Among its strategic moves, the recent collaboration with Sword Health stands out, with the aim of expanding its virtual care services. How will they do it? Well, through this partnership Teladoc’s customers have access to Sword Health’s platform for their pain treatments, ranging from digital physical therapy to pelvic health care.

This partnership undoubtedly positions them well within the industry since according to a World Health Organization report, approximately 126 million Americans annually have problems due to musculoskeletal disorders, costing the U.S. healthcare system around $505 billion.

GSK (GSK)

Source: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

To finish with three of the promising options for this year within the healthcare sector, we have GSK Plc (NYSE:GSK), who with their financial performance in the third quarter of 2023, completely impressed and attracts the attention of investors with an appetite for good returns.

In their report they indicated a 10% increase in sales, which rises to 16% if we exclude COVID-19 related products. Also, vaccine sales increased impressively with 33% and their Shingrix and Arexvy products had incredible returns.

One of its major achievements has been the approval of Nucala in China, a treatment used for severe eosinophilic asthma. This means that Nucala is the first anti-interleukin-5 (IL-5) treatment approved in the country, which will address a very important concern for approximately 46 million adults affected by asthma.

Another achievement worth highlighting is the strategic acquisition of Aiolos Bio, which will further strengthen GSK’s position. AIO-001, this antibody, has the great potential to redefine asthma care with an application time of six months.

As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines (no position)

Gabriel Osorio is a former Goldman Sachs and Citigroup employee. He possesses discipline in bottom-up value investing and volatility-based long/short equities trading.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Hidden Healthcare Stocks Poised for a Breakout This Year appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.