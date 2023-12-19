3 Hidden-Gem Stocks to Watch for a 900% Return by 2026

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the vast labyrinth of investment options lies diamonds in the rough—companies often overlooked yet brimming with exceptional potential. Amidst information technology, electronic manufacturing services, semiconductor materials and equipment, and communication services, a triumvirate of stocks stands poised to deliver an astounding 900% return by 2026. These entities exhibit an aura of resilience and strategic prowess, navigating through turbulent financial tides with unwavering determination.

These three hidden gems share a compelling narrative—a tale of consistent financial growth, adaptability in market fluctuations, and a keen eye for emerging opportunities. The article uncovers the essence of these companies. This showcases their ability to defy industry norms, seize untapped potential, and chart an upward trajectory despite the challenges of their respective sectors.

Read more to learn the secrets behind these promising stocks and decipher the enigma of their staggering growth prospects.

Sanmina (SANM)

Sanmina’s (NASDAQ:SANM) consistent revenue growth trajectory is a key indicator of its market penetration and ability to attract and retain customers across diverse sectors. During fiscal 2023, the company witnessed a significant 13% increase in revenue, following a solid growth pattern, with a 17.5% increase in fiscal 2022 and 12.8% in the year before.

Fundamentally, Sanmina’s revenue streams span multiple sectors, including industrial, medical, defense, aerospace, automotive, communication networks, and cloud infrastructure. This diversified portfolio shields the company from overdependence on any single market segment and positions it for growth opportunities across various industries.

Similarly, the company’s ability to retain existing customers while attracting new ones is reflected in the sustained revenue growth figures over multiple years. This indicates successful relationships, quality of service, and competitive offerings that resonate with clients. Thus, the consistent revenue growth signifies Sanmina’s competitive edge in capturing market share and expanding its business footprint.

Down to the bottom line, Sanmina’s focus on operational efficiency is highlighted by its non-GAAP operating margin improvements. For instance, in fiscal year 23, the non-GAAP operating margin increased to 5.8% from 5% in fiscal year 22, highlighting the company’s ability to control costs and optimize operational efficiencies, contributing to the margin expansion. Such strategies might involve streamlining processes, optimizing resource allocation, or enhancing production efficiency.

Finally, the company has articulated ambitious long-term growth goals to grow revenues between $10 billion and $12 billion in the next three years. Hence, these objectives align with a focus on providing leading-edge technology to customers in heavily regulated markets, emphasizing expansion in sectors like renewable energy, digital health, electric vehicles, and advanced networking infrastructure.

Photronics (PLAB)

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) exhibited an impressive compound annual growth (CAGR) of over 12% in revenue growth over the last six years. This consistent growth represents the company’s ability to navigate market fluctuations and maintain a steady upward trajectory.

Photronics’ sustained revenue growth fundamentally signifies effective strategic planning, market positioning, and adaptability to changing industry dynamics. Achieving a double-digit CAGR in a competitive semiconductor market showcases the company’s resilience. Also, it represents a proactive approach to capturing market opportunities while mitigating risks. The ability to outpace industry norms suggests efficient operational strategies and the successful execution of long-term growth plans.

In 2023, Photronics grew its revenue by 8% year-over-year despite facing a flat photomask market and an expected contraction of up to 12% in the semiconductor industry. This growth against challenging market conditions highlights the company’s agility and capability to outperform in adverse environments.

Strategically, Photronics’ ability to grow revenue despite market headwinds underlines its competitive edge. The company’s differentiated approach to catering to design-driven photomask demand tends to be less cyclical than the overall industry. Thus, this strategy shields Photronics from extreme market volatility and underscores its capability to sustain growth momentum despite industry contractions.

At the bottom line, Photronics’ operating income growth is at a compound annual growth rate of 41% over six years of 12% revenue growth. The rapid growth indicates efficient management and operational strategies.

The planned CapEx of $140 million focuses on IC capacity enhancement, technology nodes in demand (22–28 nanometers), and boosting capabilities in the U.S. (Boise and Allen sites). Finally, the anticipated growth in the semiconductor and display environment from mid-next year aligns well with Photronics’ strategy to outgrow the market, leveraging its competitive advantages.

Perion (PERI)

Perion’s (NASDAQ:PERI) consistent financial growth over the past three years suggests a robust and stable trajectory in revenue and adjusted EBITDA. This strength is rooted in the company’s ability to expand its financial performance despite prevailing macroeconomic challenges continually. For instance, the Q3 2023 revenue increase of 17% year-over-year represents Perion’s adaptability.

Notably, this consistent growth pattern, marked by a two-year CAGR of 24%, underscores the efficacy of Perion’s business strategies. Furthermore, Perion’s diversified business model is a core strength that contributes significantly to its growth. The company has strategically expanded its portfolio to include retail media, CTV (connected TV), and innovative advertising solutions.

For instance, Perion’s focus on CTV and retail media has resulted in remarkable growth rates. Year-to-date CTV revenue grew by an impressive 48% year-over-year, outpacing market growth. Similarly, retail media revenue saw a substantial 81% year-over-year increase, surpassing the expected U.S. retail media growth of less than 20% in 2023.

At the bottom line, the trend is the same, with a continuous improvement in margins and productivity. Similarly, adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 23% in the third quarter, up from 21% in the previous year and 15% in 2021. Thus, the company’s ability to decipher trends and swiftly capitalize on them has been instrumental in achieving these results.

Despite the war, Perion’s financial strength remains robust, generating almost 100% of its revenue outside of Israel, mitigating potential geopolitical risks. Finally, Perion’s strong liquidity, with net cash totaling $524 million as of Q3 2023, indicates stability and the ability to pursue strategic initiatives.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

