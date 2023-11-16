3 Hidden Gem Stocks Set to Soar in the Next Market Rally

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The stock market landscape is ever-changing in an era dominated by rapid technological advancements as investors seek promising opportunities beyond the well-trodden paths. Three hidden gem stocks stand out, poised for significant growth in the upcoming market rally. The first boasts a colossal user base of 70 million daily active users, a virtual universe where diverse demographics converge.

The second one is positioned as a cybersecurity stalwart. Its cloud-native architecture, AI-powered capabilities, and comprehensive approach to cybersecurity align with industry trends. For the third one, the strength lies in its unwavering focus on innovation and adaptability. It offers clients unparalleled flexibility, from groundbreaking identity architecture to AI-driven security measures.

The article dives into the untold stories of these rising stars and discovers the potential they hold as they gear up for a triumphant journey in the next market rally.

Roblox (RBLX)

Central to Roblox’s (NYSE:RBLX) success is its massive and engaged user base. With 70 million daily active users (DAUs) in Q3 2023 and a staggering 16 billion total hours of engagement, the platform has become a virtual space where people across the globe come together to explore, create, and interact. This high level of user engagement represents the platform’s appeal and success in maintaining user interest over time.

Additionally, the diverse demographic engagement is equally significant. Users aged 13–16 saw a 22% growth, the 17–24 age group experienced a 27% growth, and those aged 25 and above demonstrated a 25% growth in DAUs. The parallel growth in hours of engagement across these age groups emphasizes the platform’s ability to cater to a broad audience, reducing dependency on a specific demographic segment. This makes it one of those hidden gem stocks to consider.

Furthermore, Roblox’s growth strategy extends globally, targeting markets with considerable potential. The impressive performance metrics in Japan, Germany, Brazil, and India highlight user growth and successful monetization strategies. For instance, in Japan, DAUs surged 66%, hours 64%, and bookings 174%. This demonstrates the platform’s global appeal and capacity to capitalize on diverse markets.

Crowdstrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) emphasizes a structural competitive moat, positioning its Falcon platform as the definitive cybersecurity solution for the cloud era. The platform’s cloud-native architecture and AI-powered capabilities set it apart, offering a holistic and scalable approach to cybersecurity.

Looking forward, the cybersecurity industry is witnessing a shift towards consolidation. It is favoring companies with comprehensive platforms over those with single-point solutions. Also, CrowdStrike’s strategic focus on being a consolidator aligns with market trends. It solidifies its position as a preferred choice for organizations seeking unified cybersecurity solutions.

Additionally, the Falcon platform’s cloud-native architecture, powered by AI, highlights CrowdStrike’s focus on technological innovation. The company’s sizable scale and mission-driven team contribute to its leadership in cybersecurity. As a result, it allows the company to address evolving threats in an increasingly digital landscape effectively.

CrowdStrike’s focus on cloud security is evident in the accelerated net new annual recurring revenue growth, 70% quarter-over-quarter, for Falcon modules deployed in public clouds. Further, the company’s comprehensive “CNAPP” suite offering, infrastructure as code, site scanning, and attack path analysis contribute to its leadership in the cloud security market. All in all, it’s one of those hidden gem stocks to buy.

Moreover, the Falcon Identity Protection segment’s remarkable growth, with ARR surpassing $200 million (up 194% year-over-year), positions CrowdStrike as a key player in addressing identity-based attacks. The platform’s effectiveness in protecting against identity attacks is recognized through industry awards, further enhancing its credibility.

Lastly, the LogScale “Next-Gen SIEM” has significantly contributed to CrowdStrike’s success, with net new ARR reaching record levels. The platform’s flexibility, cost-effective licensing model, and impressive customer growth using LogScale reflect its strategic importance in the company’s portfolio.

Okta (OKTA)

A pivotal element of Okta’s (NASDAQ:OKTA) strength lies in its focus on product innovation and flexibility. The introduction of Okta for Global 2000 exemplifies this commitment, presenting an identity architecture that allows companies to centralize or decentralize business units, processes, and technologies. This architectural flexibility, enhanced security controls, and ease of use position Okta as a powerful competitor against monolithic platforms, allowing clients to tailor solutions to their unique needs.

Okta’s focus on innovation is underscored by its product portfolio expansion. Okta Identity Governance (OIG), Advanced Server Access, Okta Privileged Access, and Okta Device Access showcase a forward-thinking approach to identity and access management. Notably, OIG has garnered attention, with surprising uptake from organizations of varying sizes. Grubhub, an existing Workforce Identity customer, expanded its product suite by incorporating OIG and Advanced Server Access, signaling Okta’s solutions’ broad appeal and versatility.

Furthermore, Okta’s announcement of Okta Device Access addresses a critical need for enhanced device login security. Currently, in early access, the product extends Okta’s seamless authentication experience to protect the initial user touchpoint—the device login. With the increasing risk associated with misplaced or stolen devices, Okta Device Access addresses a pressing security concern. Early adoption by NTT Data (OTCPK:NTDTY) aligns with the company’s focus on a zero-trust security strategy. This makes it one of those hidden gem stocks to consider.

Finally, Okta’s recognition of the transformative potential of AI is a strategic move toward staying at the forefront of technological trends and using machine-learning models to identify attack patterns and defend against threats, which positions Okta as a forward-looking security partner.

