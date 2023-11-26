3 Hidden-Gem Stocks Poised for a 500% Growth Spurt

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Embarking on the thrilling expedition of stock investment often leads investors down well-trodden paths, pursuing the giants that dominate headlines. However, the true adventure lies in unearthing the hidden-gem stocks waiting to surge into the limelight.

These three enigmatic entities quietly amassing potential for an astounding 500% growth leap. These names, tucked away from the mainstream narrative, are veritable treasure troves simmering with transformative strategies and untapped market potential. Amidst market volatility and shifting trends, these under-the-radar champions harbor financial resilience, strategic expansion and visionary planning secrets.

Read more to embark on an exhilarating journey through the uncharted strategies of these hidden gem stocks, poised to rewrite the rules and redefine investment fortunes in a landscape with untapped promise.

Ferroglobe (GSM)

Source: Shutterstock

To begin with, at Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM), a reduction from $431 million to $237 million in debt signifies a robust balance sheet, which was achieved through targeted debt repayment strategies and efficient financial management.

Looking at operational efficiency, cost-cutting measures, and streamlining contributed to enhanced margins, particularly in production, supply chain, and efficient resource utilization. For instance, the recently acquired South Carolina quartz mine boasts an annual production capacity of roughly 200K metric tons with an expected reserve life of at least 10 years. The company is also forecasting a cost structure 10%–15% lower than the current cost at their Alabama mine, signaling the significant potential for increased operational efficiency and cost savings.

Additionally, it is maintaining backward integration with access to critical materials for quartz production, securing more than 70% of quartz needs from Europe, South Africa and South Carolina mines. This cites plant efficiency records at their highest levels in 30 years through metrics like machinery uptime, production downtime and waste reduction figures.

Strategically, Ferroglobe positioned itself as a major player in high-purity silicon for solar panels and EV batteries. It is targeting the increasing demand for these technologies. Ongoing research and development investments focus on advancements in high-purity silicon production techniques and quality enhancement, highlighting the company’s market leadership aspirations.

Finally, the company is capitalizing on recent US and European legislation favoring onshoring, ensuring Ferroglobe’s alignment with local supply chain development and potential government incentives. Based on demand projections, it anticipates a structural shortage of silicon metal in North America within the next few years. Therefore, its focus on capital return strategies in 2024 signals robust financial planning and a clear roadmap for rapid value creation. You can see how this one earned its spot on our list of hidden-gem stocks.

Jakks Pacific (JAKK)

Source: Shutterstock

Jakks Pacific’s (NASDAQ:JAKK) diversified product portfolio showcases varying segment performances, indicating its resilience and adaptability in navigating market fluctuations. The Action Play and Collectibles business exhibited significant growth, with a 43% increase in Q3 2023 and a 37% increase year-to-date. This demonstrates the company’s successful strategies within these segments.

Despite some segments like dolls, role-play, and dress-up experiencing a decline compared to an exceptional 2022, the company’s focus on long-term growth is evident, as these segments demonstrated substantial growth compared to 2021.

Furthermore, the company’s strategic expansion beyond North America into Latin America and Europe signifies its intent to establish a robust international presence. Notably, Jakks Pacific experienced an impressive shipping increase of more than 50% year-to-date in Latin America. This success indicates the efficacy of the company’s targeted expansion strategies and investments in key international markets.

Strategically, Jakks Pacific’s alliances and collaborations with renowned brands are pivotal to its growth trajectory. Its collaborations with industry giants such as Disney (NYSE:DIS), Target (NYSE:TGT), SEGA, Authentic Brands, and The Simpsons demonstrate its capacity to secure and leverage strong partnerships.

Interestingly, there is a collaboration with SEGA for the Sonic Hedgehog 3 Paramount Pictures feature film and a multiyear relationship with ABG to develop an extensive product line based on iconic properties. This underscores Jakks Pacific’s capability to capitalize on popular IPs across diverse product categories, expanding its market reach and consumer base.

Finally, the company’s commitment to innovation and consumer engagement is evident through its robust product development strategies. Jakks Pacific has consistently introduced new product lines and extensions, including Disney ILY, Target Cash Register Accessories, and collaborations for outdoor seasonal divisions with ABG brands like Roxy, Quicksilver, and Forever 21. Jakks Pacific is easily one of the top hidden-gem stocks out there.

Crescent Capital (CCAP)

Source: Olivier Le Moal / Shutterstock.com

Crescent Capital’s (NASDAQ:CCAP) performance is a cornerstone for its growth trajectory. For instance, the company reported a record net investment income of $0.59 per share in Q3 2023, showcasing consistent growth from the prior quarter’s $0.56 per share.

The over-earning of regular dividends by 44% demonstrates the strength of the core earnings power of their portfolio. Also, the declaration of supplemental dividends and the 20th consecutive quarter of paying a regular dividend of $0.41 per share signify stability and financial health.

Additionally, Crescent Capital maintains a highly diversified portfolio, with investments totaling approximately $1.6 billion across 185 companies, emphasizing senior secured first lien and unitranche loans, constituting 89% of the portfolio at fair value. Thus, it highlights a deliberate strategy to maintain a defensively positioned portfolio. This focus minimizes downside risks compared to portfolios with higher exposure to second lien and subordinated debt.

Furthermore, the company strategically invests in recession-resilient industries. It predominantly includes service-based businesses such as healthcare, software, and commercial and professional services. This strategic industry focus aligns with their emphasis on underwriting free cash flow-generative businesses, which tend to be more resilient during economic downturns.

Moreover, Crescent Capital achieves solid performance and risk management by maintaining a stable portfolio grade and high investment ratings. Notably, 89% of their portfolio comprises risk-rated one and two investments, demonstrating their focus on quality and stringent risk assessment practices.

If you are looking for hidden-gem stocks, start here.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Hidden-Gem Stocks Poised for a 500% Growth Spurt appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.