3 Hidden-Gem Cryptos Ready to Ride a Massive Market Wave

There are some hidden-gem cryptos for investors to buy, who seek outsized gains in the crypto industry. These cryptos are far from the usual names talked about in the financial media but represent significant opportunities for growth.

The upside of coins like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) may be obvious to many crypto investors, but their market caps may preclude them from making astonishing upward moves, as we’ve seen by coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD), which made many investors wealthy.

So, for investors who demand more from their investments, here are three hidden-gem cryptos for investors to consider.

Sei (SEI)

Source: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Sei (SEI-USD) aims to be one of the fastest blockchains on the planet, and some recent developments in its ecosystem has left many investors and analysts feeling bullish on its potential.

This year promises to be a big one for the project. The reason is a major upgrade in the works, named Sei V2, aiming to become the first fully parallelized Ethereum (ETH-USD) Virtual Machine (EVM). This upgrade is expected to significantly boost Sei’s performance, offering 28,300 batched transactions per second.

Another for in the fire for SEI is that it has successfully collaborated with Circle Ventures to activate USDC (USDC-USD) use cases on its platform. This collaboration is set to unlock novel use cases for Circle’s USDC within the platform. Meanwhile, $300 million has been allocated to developing Web3 projects thru the Sei Growth Fund.

SEI could therefore be one of those hidden-gem cryptos for investors who are tired of being burnt by low or no-use case coins, and instead want to join a high-growth community and ecosystem.

Kaspa (KAS)

Source: Dilok Klaisataporn / Shutterstock

Kaspa (KAS-USD) is another one of those hidden-gem cryptos due to promising developments unfolding in its ecosystem.

This year, KAS expects to reach a significant milestone, accomplished partially by changing its codebase from Golang to Rust. It expects achieve around 10 blocks per second initially and a long-term goal of 100bps.

Another reason why KAS should be on your watchlist is that its token price is riding high on a successful crowdfunding campaign for a Tier 1 exchange listing, followed by a listing on the ByBit exchange. It’s currently trading at $0.136 per coin, an all-time high.

This puts KAS in a great position to continue to keep surging higher, buoyed by its low market cap of just around $3 billion, putting it in the number 29 spot for market capitalization on CoinMarketCap.

I believe these lower-capitalized coins have great potential for growth, especially as we gear up for the Bitcoin halving event in April.

Aptos (APT)

Source: shutterstock.com/Thomas Neveu

Aptos (APT-USD) is a Layer-1 blockchain that employs the AptosBFT consensus mechanism and utilizes the Move smart contract programming language for parallel execution. Like the other hidden-gem cryptos discussed in this article, I believe that APT has good grounds for surging higher this year, benefiting from recent developments.

APT styles itself as “the world’s most production-ready blockchain”. This styling is supported by some recent user metrics it published, with a peak of over 7,300 transactions per second (TPS), more than 1.6 million monthly active users and over 427 million transactions processed as of January this year.

Analysts have set bullish price targets for the APT token, as APT prides itself on being open for commercialization. These include reaching an average price for $20.91 by 2025 and $28.66 by 2026. The coin currently trades for around $8.80 at the time of writing, which represents a significant upside.

On the date of publication, Matthew Farley did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Matthew started writing coverage of the financial markets during the crypto boom of 2017 and was also a team member of several fintech startups. He then started writing about Australian and U.S. equities for various publications. His work has appeared in MarketBeat, FXStreet, Cryptoslate, Seeking Alpha, and the New Scientist magazine, among others.

