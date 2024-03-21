3 Hidden-Gem Cryptos Primed to Create a Wave of Millionaires

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

After the explosive bull run we saw in crypto over the past few weeks, it’s only natural that the market is cooling off a bit. But as someone who has observed previous crypto cycles, I see this as a prime buying opportunity rather than a reason to panic. The crypto markets rarely move up in a straight line. There are always pullbacks and consolidations along the way where savvy investors can accumulate more coins before the next leg higher.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has routinely seen 15-20% corrections during past bull markets before powering on to new highs. I expect we’ll see something similar play out over the coming months. Once Bitcoin tops out, that will likely spark the next “altseason” where more speculative altcoins really take off. That’s why I think now is the time to load up on some promising but overlooked cryptos while keeping a core position in ole’ reliable Bitcoin.

Finding those hidden gems before they blast off can really pay off in a big way. Turning a few thousand dollars into life-changing money isn’t a fantasy if you nail the right altcoins early. Just remember, they are high-risk, high-reward plays so only wager money you can afford to lose. But with the right research and a little bit of luck, you could set yourself up for a crypto windfall. Here are three to consider right now.

Octavia (VIA-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

Octavia (VIA-USD) is an AI-powered crypto that just launched in February, has rocketed more than 300% higher with a current market cap of $10 million. For a brand-new project like this, I believe substantial growth still lies ahead.

What makes Octavia unique is its core feature – an AI assistant for crypto traders. Users can customize parameters so the assistant automatically executes trades on their behalf. This could massively improve efficiency for active crypto investors who make frequent trades. While the project’s tokenomics could use some polishing, if Octavia gains more traction among the crypto community, its market capitalization could easily eclipse $100 million based on the momentum we’ve seen with similar niche AI crypto projects.

Octavia is still flying under most investors’ radar for now. The concept of using a conversational AI assistant to directly support crypto trading activities hasn’t been something that has been done yet (to my knowledge).

Nettensor (NAO-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

Nettensor (NAO-USD) sounds very similar to Bittensor (TAO-USD) when you first look at it. Bittensor is a crypto project that has absolutely exploded higher in the current bull market. It has been one of the biggest winners so far, and Nettensor essentially seeks to replicate that success by riding those tailwinds.

Nettensor offers a wide range of offerings that go beyond the basics. Of its various services, NetCloud stands out to me as the most promising. NetCloud delivers cloud services to facilitate smooth operations for AI infrastructure. Hosting, VPS deployment, RDP, and domain management form the backbone of what Nettensor needs to thrive in the fast-changing world of AI infrastructure.

With a market cap of just $24 million currently, I believe Nettensor could surge much higher, in a similar fashion to the surges we’ve seen take place with other AI-focused crypto projects in the current bull market.

Banano (BAN-USD)

Source: Supavadee butradee / Shutterstock.com

Banano (BAN-USD) is a fork of Nano (XNO-USD), a crypto project with strong potential in my view thanks to its feeless, eco-friendly peer-to-peer structure. As a fork of Nano (but operating with its own separate blockchain), Banano is essentially the same technology but with a different name.

While marketed as a meme token, what I like about Banano is its long-standing community and decentralized nature. Unlike most meme tokens, Banano has a very decentralized token distribution among holders. It does not have any of the flashy marketing or empty promises common touted by many meme projects today.

You can also provide your computing power to the healthcare industry through “folding” and receive BAN tokens in return. Banano has also stood the test of time, remaining viable since its creation.

Currently, this project sports a modest market cap of $14 million. But I believe Banano could mirror Nano’s trajectory and deliver even higher potential gains once the altcoin season hits full swing. It already quadrupled in value over the past month before the recent market cooldown, which I see as a prime accumulation zone.

