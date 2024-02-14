3 Hidden-Gem Biotech Stocks Ready to Ride a Massive Market Wave

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The global biotechnology market is a treasure trove of hidden-gem biotech stocks. Valued at $1.55 trillion in 2023, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.96% from 2024 to 2030. Government support initiatives aiming to modernize regulatory frameworks, improve approval processes, and standardize clinical studies are key drivers.

The rise of personalized medicine and orphan drug formulations are expanding biotechnology applications, attracting innovative companies and boosting market revenue.

Growing demand for clinical solutions for chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes propels market expansion. Major firms focus on pipeline products for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and cardiovascular diseases, with numerous agents in clinical trials.

Moreover, recent acquisitions of small drugmakers are sparking optimism among biotechnology venture capitalists. This signals potential stabilization after two years of declining investment. The surge in purchases this week builds on a busy fourth quarter for biotech mergers and acquisitions. This offers returns for venture capitalists amid a scarcity of companies going public.

Elsewhere, increasing demand for biotechnology tools in agriculture, including molecular breeding and genetically modified crops, fuels market growth. Tissue culture technology adoption for disease-resistant plant variants in regions like southern Asia and Africa contributes to agricultural applications.

Strong clinical trial pipelines and funding in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine drive market growth. Fermentation technology advancements, including simplified and vortex bioreactors, enhance operations in life sciences and healthcare. These improvements, along with wastewater processing applications, are expected to further accelerate market growth in the future.

Along these lines, we look at hidden-gem biotech stocks that investors should consider for 2024.

Immuneering (IMRX)

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) is a small-cap biotech company focused on innovative therapies. Their dual MEKi platform offers proprietary deep cyclic inhibition (DCI), addressing safety and efficacy concerns in cancer treatment. There is promising preclinical data and a robust pipeline. Immuneering aims to make significant strides in oncology research and deliver novel therapies to patients in need.

Research firm Needham & Company analyst Ami Fadia has expanded research coverage to include small-cap biotech company Immuneering. Fadia initiated coverage with a “Buy” rating and set a price target of $20 per share, significantly higher than the $8.44 closing price on Tuesday.

Immuneering’s dual MEKi platform offers proprietary deep cyclic inhibition (DCI), addressing safety and durability concerns of first-generation MEKi drugs while delivering higher drug concentrations. Phase 1 dose escalation of lead asset IMM-1-104 demonstrated safety, with promising preclinical data indicating efficacy in melanoma, pancreatic, and lung cancers.

The analysts estimated a total addressable market (TAM) of more than $12 billion for IMM-1-104, projecting sales of $2.5 billion in 2030 with an 11% probability of success. This hidden-gem biotech stock has surged 74% this year.

Vistagen Therapeutics (VTGN)

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) is a biotech company with a promising future. Led by lead asset Fasedienol (PH94B), a fast-acting nasal spray for social anxiety disorder, Vistagen aims for FDA approval, potentially revolutionizing treatment for millions of affected individuals.

Recently, biotech analysts at Jefferies sparked notable market activity with rating changes in their research coverage, particularly raising Vistagen’s rating to “Buy” from “Hold” and setting a price target of $15 per share. Shares closed at $4.90 on Friday, Feb. 9.

Analysts expressed optimism, stating that this hidden-gem biotech stock is poised for a significant turnaround as their lead asset showed positive Phase III social anxiety data. This drives confidence in FDA approval, especially since VTGN can file with just one additional positive Phase III study, with two opportunities in 2025.

If approved, PH94B could be a groundbreaking therapy for acute treatment of social anxiety disorder, a condition affecting more than 25 million adults in the United States. Tsai considers the next year pivotal for Vistagen, with significant upside potential given the estimated peak sales of $750 million, low multiple, and probability of success.

This analysis suggests a valuation exceeding $750 million, significantly higher than the current market capitalization of $200 million.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) is a biotech firm focused on developing innovative treatments for infectious diseases. With a robust pipeline and strategic partnerships, including with GlaxoSmithKline, Vir is advancing therapies to address global health challenges, such as COVID-19.

In December, Vir Biotechnology unveiled a strategic restructuring plan aimed at trimming operating expenses and channeling investments into high-potential programs, offering a glimmer of optimism to investors amid recent pipeline challenges. This beaten-down stock is down 65% over the last 52 weeks.

Furthermore, the company initiated a significant 12% reduction in its workforce. This resulted in a 75-headcount reduction, inclusive of discontinuing the innate immunity small molecule group initiated in Q3 2023. These workforce adjustments are anticipated to be largely completed by Q1 2024.

However, research endeavors will persist at sites in San Francisco, California and Bellinzona, Switzerland. These measures are anticipated to curtail the company’s cost structure by a minimum of $40 million annually.

Despite these adjustments, Vir Biotechnology concluded Q3 with a robust $1.7 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments. Vir Biotechnology announced an expansion of its strategic focus towards autoimmune diseases and immuno-oncology.

Moreover, the company is poised to unveil clinical data from its phase II study on Tobevibart (VIR-3434) and Elebsiran (VIR-2218). These are for treating chronic hepatitis delta in Q2 2024. This could serve as a catalyst for this hidden-gem biotech stock.

On the date of publication, Shane Neagle did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Shane Neagle is fascinated by the ways in which technology is poised to disrupt investing. He specializes in fundamental analysis and growth investing.

