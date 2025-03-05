3 Hennessy Mutual Funds to Buy for Balanced Investment Strategies

Established in 1989, Hennessy funds manage $4.7 billion in assets and offers mutual funds and ETFs across different investment categories, including equity and sector-specific, and multi-asset strategies. It employs a disciplined, fundamentals-based approach to maintaining portfolios across various market conditions. Hennessy mutual funds concentrate on the straightforward delivery of information regarding strategies, risks and costs in the investment process. It has offices in Boston, Chapel Hill, Austin and Dallas. All these factors make Hennessy mutual funds a compelling investment option.

We have chosen three Hennessy mutual funds — Hennessy Japan Investor HJPNX, Hennessy Cornerstone Mid Cap 30 Inv HFMDX and Hennessy Balanced Investor HBFBX — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Hennessy Japan Investor fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of Japanese companies.

Masakazu Takeda has been the lead manager of HJPNX since Nov. 1, 2006. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Hitachi, Ltd. (8.2%), Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (6.9%) and Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (6.5%) as of Oct. 31, 2024.

HJPNX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 4.3% and 5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.42%. HJPNX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Hennessy Cornerstone Mid Cap 30 Inv fund invests a majority of its assets in mid-cap growth stocks using the Cornerstone Mid Cap 30 Formula.

Neil J. Hennessy has been the lead manager of HFMDX since Sept. 17, 2003. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (3.4%), Fluor Corp. (3.2%) and Herc Holdings Inc. (3.1%) as of Oct. 31, 2024.

HFMDX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 25.4% and 24.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.33%. HFMDX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Hennessy Balanced Investor fund invests most of its assets in Dogs of the Dow stocks while reducing market risk and volatility by allocating a portion to short-term U.S. Treasury securities.

Ryan C. Kelley has been the lead manager of HBFBX since March 31, 2008. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like International Business Machines Corp (5.4%), Amgen Inc. (5%), and The Coca-Cola Co (5%) as of Oct. 31, 2024.

HBFBX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 3.2% and 3.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.82%. HBFBX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

