3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Make You Richer

If you're looking to get richer over time (and who isn't?), healthcare stocks are often a good choice. That's because they usually sell products people can't go without. As a result, these particular products may grow or maintain their revenue levels as time goes by.

Of course, this doesn't mean you should buy just any healthcare stock. I favor companies with a strong market position today and/or strong future prospects. Here, I'll talk about two leaders in their respective specialties -- and a newcomer with big potential. These stocks have what it takes to climb -- and, as a result, make you richer.

1. Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is at a major turning point in an already successful story. Let's talk about the success so far. Vertex is the leader in the global cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment market. And the company predicts that should last until at least the late 2030s.

Vertex sells four CF drugs, including its latest blockbuster, Trikafta. That drug generated more than $5.6 billion for Vertex last year. And thanks to the CF business, Vertex's revenue and profit have increased into the billions of dollars.

Now let's talk about the turning point. Vertex plans to submit Exa-cel, its gene-editing candidate for blood disorders, to European and U.K. regulatory authorities by the end of the year. And it will complete its submission to U.S. regulators in the first quarter of next year.

This is important for two reasons. First, it will show Vertex has the ability to expand beyond CF. Second, exa-cel could become a blockbuster. Treatments for blood disorders are limited today. And exa-cel is designed to be a one-time curative option. That could be big.

All of this means Vertex may be about to unlock a whole new era of earnings growth. That could lead to share price growth too.

2. Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical's (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares soared past $1,000 last year. The company then completed a stock split, and that brought down the price of each individual share. But that hasn't encouraged investors to jump into the story. The stock has lost 46% so far this year.

I see this as a huge buying opportunity. Here's why. Intuitive is the market leader by far in the business of robotic surgery. It holds nearly 80% of the market, according to BIS Research.

Yes, rivals do exist. But I'm not concerned about them taking significant share. First, surgical robots are million-dollar investments. So, a hospital that invested in Intuitive's flagship da Vinci robot may not be quick to switch to another product. Second, most surgeons train on the da Vinci. It's likely they'll want to stick with a tool they know well.

I also like Intuitive's revenue model. The company doesn't just generate revenue from sales of robotic systems. It actually makes even more money from the sales of instruments and accessories that need to be replaced between procedures. And Intuitive brings in revenue from contracts to service the robots. All of this equals recurrent revenue.

Intuitive has generally increased earnings over time. Considering its position in the market, I expect that to continue. And that should lead to stock price growth too.

3. Axsome Therapeutics

I call Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) a "newcomer" because it doesn't have the long earnings history of Vertex or Intuitive. The company began selling its first product this year. It's called Sunosi, and Axsome acquired it from Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Sunosi, a sleep-disorders treatment, posted a 104% increase in net product sales at Jazz last year. So, there's reason to be optimistic about its future at Axsome.

But Axsome isn't just acquiring products. It's also developing them -- and it's reached the finish line with a potential blockbuster. U.S. regulators recently approved Auvelity for major depressive disorder. Axsome will begin selling the treatment this year.

Axsome also recently announced good news about its candidate for migraine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier rejected the potential product for reasons related to chemistry, manufacturing, and controls. Axsome says it completed a successful meeting with the FDA and now plans to resubmit the candidate in the third quarter of next year.

Axsome also has four other candidates in the pipeline in phase 2 and phase 3 studies. The potential revenue ahead and possible good news from pipeline programs represent catalysts that could drive this young player higher well into the future. And that may equal more wealth for those who invest today.

Find out why Vertex Pharmaceuticals is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Adria Cimino has positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axsome Therapeutics, Intuitive Surgical, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.