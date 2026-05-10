3 Healthcare Stocks Set to Benefit From the One Big Beautiful Bill

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBA), signed into law on July 4, 2025, reshaped the U.S. fiscal landscape.

One of its most publicized provisions is the tax cuts on tips and overtime, which directly put more money into workers' pockets. But while many investors have been looking for that spending to show up in consumer goods, one of the largest beneficiaries has been consumer healthcare spending.

The law also expanded Health Savings Account (HSA) eligibility and raised dependent care FSA limits for the first time since 1986. Therefore, employers are upgrading benefits packages. That’s been a tailwind for commercially focused managed care organizations (MCOs) and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs).

Another area to consider is the law's Medicaid cuts. These are projected at just under $1 trillion over a decade and will pressure insurers with heavy government-program exposure. But for companies anchored in employer-sponsored and commercial insurance, the outlook is different.

Commercial strength is a major differentiator. The OBBA's HSA expansions went live January 1, 2026: bronze and catastrophic ACA marketplace plans are HSA-compatible, telehealth is covered before the deductible is met, and dependent care FSA limits rose to $7,500.

These changes do two things for commercially focused MCOs and PBMs. First, they expand the pool of people in HSA-compatible coverage and increase participation in benefit accounts, particularly among workers with variable pay or significant overtime. Second, by making pre-deductible telehealth coverage permanent, they can route more care through employer-plan channels, which raises use of insurer care-management programs and, downstream, pharmacy fills processed through the PBM network.

Therefore, the companies best positioned to capture that shift in commercial healthcare demand tend to have diversified revenue across insurance, pharmacy benefits, and care delivery, as well as the scale to absorb policy noise while capturing rising commercial membership.

UnitedHealth: A Single Ecosystem, Multiple Entry Points

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH) is the largest managed care organization in the United States, insuring roughly 10% of national health expenditures.

Its Optum segment—made up of OptumRx (PBM), OptumHealth, and OptumInsight—gives it one of the most integrated commercial healthcare platforms in the market.

That integration is the key to understanding how UnitedHealth benefits from the OBBA. As employers expand HSA-compatible plan offerings, OptumRx is positioned to capture incremental prescription volume and specialty pharmacy growth. The company's acquisition of Alegeus Technologies further strengthens its foothold in benefit-account administration.

UNH has had a volatile year amid DOJ scrutiny and leadership transitions. But the fundamental setup remains intact. In the company’s Q1 2026 earnings report, the company reported revenue growth of 2.2% YOY.

UNH is up over 20% in the 30 days. That’s pushed it very close to its consensus price target of $378.88. However, since the earnings report was released on April 21, some analysts have issued price targets that are much higher. JPMorgan Chase, for example, reiterated its Overweight rating and raised its target to $420 from $389.

Humana: The Rate Tailwind That Changes the Calculus

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is predominantly known as a Medicare Advantage (MA) insurer, but its CenterWell segment, encompassing pharmacy dispensing, home health, and primary care, gives it growing commercial exposure.

The OBBA's MA payment rate increase of 2.48% for 2027, worth over $13 billion, directly supports Humana's core business. This was substantially higher than the 0.09% initially proposed, and markets responded sharply: Humana shares jumped roughly 12% on the news.

In its Q1 2026 earnings report, Humana beat on the top and bottom lines, posting an earnings per share (EPS) of $10.31 against a $9.97 consensus. Revenue came in at $39.65 billion, up 23.5% year over year (YOY). Its medical loss ratio of 89.4% beat the 89.8% estimate.

The company held its 2026 EPS guidance of at least $9. HUM stock is above its consensus price target of $247.61, but several analysts have raised their targets since the earnings report was released on April 29. Star ratings (Medicare plan quality scores) remain a headwind investors are watching, but Humana's cost discipline is improving.

CVS: 5 Earnings Beats and Counting

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) operates three interrelated businesses: Aetna (insurance), Caremark (PBM), and its retail pharmacy network.

The OBBA's HSA expansion is particularly relevant to Caremark, which manages pharmacy benefits for approximately 88 million plan members.

The company’s Q1 earnings report on May 6 showed growth. CVS posted an EPS of $2.57, beating estimates of $2.21.

The company also raised its full-year 2026 guidance to $7.30–$7.50 per share on revenue of at least $405 billion.

Caremark revenue rose 11% YOY to $48.2 billion in Q1 2026, which correlated with expanding enrollment in HSA-compatible plans. Aetna's medical benefit ratio fell sharply to 84.6%, from 87.3% a year earlier, a sign that medical cost discipline is taking hold.

CVS is up over 13% in the 30 days, putting it within 8% of its consensus price target of $95.92.

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