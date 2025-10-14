3 Healthcare Companies Insiders Are Buying

Healthcare companies are among the riskiest to invest in because of the potential for failure and market disruptions. However, they can also provide attractive returns—if you pick the right ones. Insider buying is no guarantee that a healthcare company will deliver explosive results, but it does help. This is a look at three healthcare companies whose insiders are buying, and not just because they want to support the stock’s price.

These companies all have the potential to deliver for investors through their therapies and to impact global health outcomes.

Shoulder Innovations Insiders Signal Confidence in Revenue Outlook

Shoulder Innovations (NYSE: SI) is a small med tech that went public via an IPO in 2025. The company manufactures state-of-the-art shoulder replacement systems and is producing revenue today. Although still in the early phases, the company is expected to grow at a solid double-digit pace over the next few years, and analysts may underestimate its position.

The global shoulder replacement industry is valued at over $2.2 billion in 2025 and expected to grow by approximately 50% by 2030. Analysts' forecasts assume that Shoulder Innovations will capture only 2% to 3% of the market as of mid-October 2025.

Insiders are buying Shoulder Innovations. InsiderTrades data reveals numerous insider purchases, including by the CEO, CFO, directors, and a major shareholder. The major shareholder is Gilde Healthcare Holdings, BV, which is listed as a 10% owner. Gilde Healthcare Holdings is a health-oriented private investment group with offices in the U.S. and Germany.

Regarding institutional interest, it is above 65% in Q4 2025, indicating a solid support base. Analysts also suggest a firm, if not solid, support base. InsiderTrades tracks coverage from six, including a Moderate Buy rating, and a consensus forecast for a 62% upside.

Camp4 Therapeutics Corporation—The Outlook Brightens

Camp4 Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: CAMP) insiders, including the CEO, CFO, directors, and a major shareholder, bought stock in Q3. Their purchases align with news, including a cash injection, an advancing pipeline, an improved revenue outlook, and an analyst upgrade.

Collectively, including major shareholders, own more than 30% of the stock and have helped reverse the market. Likewise, institutional support is also robust, with fund and wealth managers, private equity, and venture capital owning nearly 100% of the remaining shares.

Camp4 Therapeutics' primary focus is an RNA-based Syngap-1 therapy for the treatment of genetic disorders. The risk for investors is the potential for delisting, which has been averted, at least for now.

The analysts' chatter is positive, including an upgrade from Zacks Investment Research to a #2 (Buy) rating, citing a trend of upward revenue revisions. The forecasts for Camp4 suggest it will grow revenue at a hyper-triple-digit CAGR over the next five to ten years.

Eli Lilly Insiders Buy After a Long Period of Only Selling

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) insiders bought some shares in Q3, a notable first after several years of only selling. Buyers included several directors, the CEO, and an EVP, indicating broad-based support for the company. Eli Lilly’s industry-leading GLP inhibitors are among the reasons, and the value presented after the sharp sell-off shaved more than 30% off the stock's 2024 highs.

Institutions, however, have been selling into the Q3/Q4 rally, posing a risk for investors. They own more than 80% of the stock and will cap gains until the balance of their activity reverts to buying.

Upcoming earnings releases and the analysts could trigger the shift. The company’s revenue and earnings forecasts have been trimmed, leaving it well positioned to outperform, and sentiment is generally bullish. Although price target reductions aided the share price correction, sentiment remains firm at Moderate Buy; the downtrend in price revisions ended in Q3, and the consensus, which began to edge higher in Q3, forecasts a 17% upside.

