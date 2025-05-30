3 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $62.00 $84.0K 508 2.3K NVO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $68.00 $30.2K 877 879 ELV PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $400.00 $36.9K 93 13

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For HIMS (NYSE:HIMS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 6, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1312 contract(s) at a $62.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $64.0 per contract. There were 508 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2321 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVO (NYSE:NVO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $68.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 877 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 879 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ELV (NYSE:ELV), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 112 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $3370.0 per contract. There were 93 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

