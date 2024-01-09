3 Hartfort Mutual Funds to Buy Now for the Long Run

Hartford mutual funds founded in1996 focuses on human-centric investing, prioritizing relationships, guidance and trust. It recognizes that investing is not solely about financial transactions but also about individual aspirations. Managing $123.2 billion in assets as of Sep 30, 2023, it offers a diverse range of portfolio with more than 60 mutual funds that align investments with individual preferences. Considering these factors, Hartford mutual funds is a trustworthy option for building a diverse portfolio.

Investing in Hartfort mutual funds seems judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Hartfort mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have given a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

Hartford Real Asset Fund HRLTX seeks to achieve a diverse portfolio by investing in equity securities, fixed-income investments and commodity-related investments.

Nicholas J. Petrucelli has been the lead manager of HRLTX since Feb 28, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Shell plc (2.1%), Rio Tinto Group (1.8%) and BP p.l.c. (1.5%) as of Jul 30, 2023.

HRLTX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10.2% and 6.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.95% compared with the category average of 1%. HRLTX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Hartford International Value Fund HILTX invests in equity securities issued by foreign entities. HILTX advisors also invest in small-capitalization securities and business activities within emerging markets.

Tyler J. Brown has been the lead manager of HILTX since Feb 28, 2023. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Shell plc (2.5%), Novartis AG (2%) and Total Energies SE (1.7%) as of Jul 31, 2023.

HILTX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12.3% and 6.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.91% compared with the category average of 1.03%. HILTX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Hartford Dividend and Growth HLS Fund HIADX invests most of its net assets in dividend-paying equity securities. HIADX advisors also invest in large-cap companies with market capitalizations comparable to those on the S&P 500 Index, as well as in foreign securities.

Brian J. Schmeer has been the lead manager of HIADX since Feb 28, 2023. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (6.5%), Alphabet Inc (6.1%) and Apple Inc (2.7%) as of Sep 30, 2023.

HIADX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10.4% and 10.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.66% compared to the category average of 0.94%. HIADX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



