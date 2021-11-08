3 Hartford Mutual Funds You Must Have in Your Portfolio

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is a renowned insurance company in the United States. The company believes that “human-centric investing can create solutions and advisor tools that not only strengthen bottom lines but [also] strengthen advisor-client relationships by helping investors better realize their true-life goals.”

Hartford Funds — a segment of Hartford Financial Services — had total assets of $152.1 billion under management as of Sep 30, 2021 (excluding affiliated funds of funds). The company manages more than 50 mutual funds across a wide range of styles and asset classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Hartford mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

The Hartford Strategic Income Fund Class A HSNAX aims for total returns in the long run with growth of current income. The fund invests in debt securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, which are expected to offer high returns. Investments in debt securities include junk bonds, highly rated securities and foreign securities, including those from emerging markets. HSNAX has three-year annualized returns of 7.5%.

Campe Goodman is one of the fund managers of HSNAX since 2012.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities Fund Class A HHMAX aims to provide current income that is generally exempt from federal income taxes and long-term total return. The fund invests the majority of its assets in municipal securities, and up to 35% of its net assets may be invested in non-investment grade municipal securities. HHMAX has three-year annualized returns of 4.6%.

As of the end of September 2021, HHMAX held 761 issues, with 1.3% of its assets invested in TEXAS ST 0.05%.

Hartford Small Company HLS Fund Class IB HDMBX invests in common stocks of companies that have strong capital growth potential. HDMBX’s sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company, LLP, invests a huge chunk of its assets in common stocks of companies within the range of the S&P SmallCap 600 and Russell 2000 indices. The fund may also invest around one-fifth of its assets in foreign companies. HDMBX has three-year annualized returns of 18.3%.

HDMBX has an expense ratio of 1.06% compared with the category average of 1.21%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Hartford mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.