3 Hartford Mutual Funds You Must Add to Your Portfolio

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is a renowned insurance company in the United States. The company believes that “human-centric investing can create solutions and advisor tools that not only strengthen bottom lines but [also] strengthen advisor-client relationships by helping investors better realize their true-life goals.”

Hartford Funds — a segment of Hartford Financial Services — had total assets of $102.2 billion under management as of Mar 31, 2020 (excluding affiliated funds of funds). The company manages more than 50 mutual funds across a wide range of styles and asset classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Hartford mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

The Hartford Strategic Income Fund Class A HSNAX seeks total returns over the long run with growth of income. HSNAX invests in debt securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, which are expected to offer high returns. It invests in debt securities, including junk bonds and highly rated securities. HSNAX has returned 5.5% in the past three years.

Campe Goodman has been one of the fund managers of HSNAX since 2012.

Hartford Balanced HLS Fund Class IA HADAX invests the majority of its assets in equity securities and a smaller portion in debt securities and cash instruments. Although the fund can invest across all market capitalizations, it may especially invest in securities of large-capitalization companies. HADAX returned 7.5% over the past three years.

As of the end of July 2020, HBSGX held 637 issues, with 4.7% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Hartford Dividend and Growth HLS Fund Class IA HIADX primarily invests in equity securities of companies. The fund aims for a high level of current income, which is on par with capital appreciation. It invests the majority of its assets in dividend-paying equity securities of larger, well-established companies. HIADX has three-year annualized returns of 7%.

HIADXhas an expense ratio of 0.68% as compared with the category average of 1.00%.

