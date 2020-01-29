3 Hartford Mutual Funds to Snap Up Today

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is recognized as a renowned insurance company in the United States. The company believes that “human-centric investing can create solutions and advisor tools that not only strengthen bottom lines but strengthen advisor-client relationships by helping investors better realize their true-life goals.”

Hartford Funds — a segment of Hartford Financial Services — had total assets of $120 billion under management as of Sep 30, 2019 (excluding affiliated funds of funds). The company claims that it manages more than 50 mutual funds across a wide range of styles and asset classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Hartford mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Hartford Healthcare HLS Fund Class IA HIAHX invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund aims for capital growth. HIAHX invests in securities of companies of all market capitalizations. The fund has three-year annualized returns of 16.8%.

HIAHX has an expense ratio of 0.89% as compared with the category average of 1.24%.

Hartford Dividend and Growth HLS Fund Class IA HIADX primarily invests in equity securities of companies. The fund aims for a high level of current income, which is on par with capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in dividend-paying equity securities. HIADX has three-year annualized returns of 13%.

As of December 2019, HIADX held 90 issues, with 5.23% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Hartford Stock HLS Fund Class IA HSTAX aims for long-term capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities. HSTAX typically focuses on companies that have market capitalization similar to those on the Russell 1000 Index. The fund may also invest in securities of foreign issuers and non-dollar securities. HSTAX has three-year annualized returns of 16.2%.

Donald J. Kilbride is the fund manager of HSTAX since 2012.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Hartford mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

